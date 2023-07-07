Episode 97: Roller skaters in Hermitage (feat. Jim McMahon)
This week on the New Generation podcast, guest Jim McMahon, Roller Skating Association International executive director, joins the show to reflect on the recent American speed and artistic skating championships in Hermitage.
