Episode 96: Exploring the world with Katy Thompson and Parker Misko
The New Generation podcast was created for those who desire a new way of gaining information rather than reading a traditional newspaper. In our show we discuss everything from sports, pop culture, politics, and local news. To stay up to date on our latest episodes every week be sure to follow us on your favorite podcast service.
This week on the New Generation podcast Mercer County natives Parker Misko and Katy Thompson join the show to discuss living on a sailboat and exploring the world.
NOTE: The Herald featured a story on Oct. 7, 2022, about Parker and Katy and their sailing adventure. Listeners can find the story online at https://www.sharonherald.com/news/around-the-world-in-a-sailboat/article_33228026-4683-11ed-80dc-ab81af85be1b.html
