New Generation podcast
Episode 83: How to run for office (feat. Thad Hall)
The New Generation podcast was created for those who desire a new way of gaining information. In our show we discuss everything from sports, pop culture, politics, and local news. To stay up to date on our latest episodes every week be sure to follow us on your favorite podcast service.
This week on the New Generation podcast Thad Hall, Mercer County elections director, joins the show to discuss workshops on how to run for office, looking back at the most recent election, the large amount of positions on the ballot in 2023 and everything else that goes into preparing for an election in the county.
