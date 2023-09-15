Episode 102:
Mia Clemons’ award-winning poetryThe New Generation podcast was created for those who desire a new way of gaining information rather than reading a traditional newspaper. In our show we discuss everything from sports, pop culture, politics, and local news. To stay up to date on our latest episodes every week be sure to follow us on your favorite podcast service.
Mia Clemons, a sophomore at Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center, joins us in the studio to talk about winning a silver medal for poetry at the NAACP ACT-SO national competition in Boston and to read her award-winning work to end the show.
