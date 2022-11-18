Episode 77: Grand Homes of the Gilded Age (feat. Taylor Galaska)
Taylor Galaska joins us to talk about his new book “Grand Homes of the Gilded Age” and his passion for history and old homes this week on the New Generation podcast.
