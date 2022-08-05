Episode 65: COVID-19 has Mercer County back in the red
The New Generation podcast was created for those who desire a new way of gaining information. In our show we discuss everything from sports, pop culture, politics, and local news. To stay up to date on our latest episodes every week be sure to follow us on your favorite podcast service.
On this week’s episode Tracy Schliep, health equity coordinator for Mercer County, makes her third appearance on the show to give an update on COVID-19, vaccines, local COVID community levels being back in the red and monkeypox.
