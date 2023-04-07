Episode 89: Three decades of comedy (feat. Ty Mac)
The New Generation podcast was created for those who desire a new way of gaining information. In our show we discuss everything from sports, pop culture, politics, and local news. To stay up to date on our latest episodes every week be sure to follow us on your favorite podcast service.
This week on the New Generation podcast Ty Mac, a comedian who is performing at the Guthrie Theatre in Grove City later this month, talks about how he got into comedy, what to expect from him on stage, acting in movies and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.