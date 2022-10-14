Episode 72: Mercer County NAACP Interim President Deanna Yarboro-Brown
The New Generation podcast was created for those who desire a new way of gaining information. In our show we discuss everything from sports, pop culture, politics, and local news. To stay up to date on our latest episodes every week be sure to follow us on your favorite podcast service.
This week on the podcast our guest Deanna Yarboro-Brown, interim president of the Mercer County NAACP, joins the show to talk about the recent Freedom Fund banquet, her passion for the NAACP and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.