Episode 74: Night of the Living Dead (feat. David Dye)
This week on the New Generation podcast Herald reporter David Dye joins us to discuss the 1968 horror classic “Night of the Living Dead” and the local ties to the movie. In the spirit of Halloween, we discuss some of our favorite horror movies and wrap up the show with holiday themed “this or that” questions.
