Episode 95: Pride and theater with Andrew Wilson
The New Generation podcast was created for those who desire a new way of gaining information. In our show we discuss everything from sports, pop culture, politics, and local news. To stay up to date on our latest episodes every week be sure to follow us on your favorite podcast service.
This week on the New Generation podcast Grove City native Andrew Wilson, Broadway performer and current “Life of Pi” lead puppeteer, talks about his love for theater, performing on Broadway and the struggles he faced growing up gay.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.