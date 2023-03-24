Episode 88: Joining the ownership group of a football club (feat. Patrick Chovan)
The New Generation podcast was created for those who desire a new way of gaining information. In our show we discuss everything from sports, pop culture, politics, and local news. To stay up to date on our latest episodes every week be sure to follow us on your favorite podcast service.
This week on the New Generation podcast Patrick Chovan, part of the ownership group of the football club Campobasso in Italy, joins the show to discuss how he got involved with them, his personal connection to the team and what he is looking forward to achieving with the club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.