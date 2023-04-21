Episode 90: From Grove City HS
to the Oscars (feat. Rob DeSue)
The New Generation podcast was created for those who desire a new way of gaining information. In our show we discuss everything from sports, pop culture, politics, and local news. To stay up to date on our latest episodes every week be sure to follow us on your favorite podcast service.
Rob DeSue, art director for Guillermo del Toro’s “Pinocchio” and a Grove City High School graduate, joins the show to discuss the movie winning an Oscar for best animated feature, working with del Toro, stop-motion animation and how he got his start.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.