Episode 73: Prioritizing your mental health (feat. Kieran Davis)
The New Generation podcast was created for those who desire a new way of gaining information. In our show we discuss everything from sports, pop culture, politics, and local news. To stay up to date on our latest episodes every week be sure to follow us on your favorite podcast service.
Our guest on the New Generation podcast this week, Kieran Davis, joins the show to talk about mental health, his own struggles with anxiety, the inspiration behind his clothing line, Contagious Collection, and the importance of getting help.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.