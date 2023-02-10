Episode 85: Basketball around the world with D’Asia Chambers
The New Generation podcast was created for those who desire a new way of gaining information. In our show we discuss everything from sports, pop culture, politics, and local news. To stay up to date on our latest episodes every week be sure to follow us on your favorite podcast service.
This week on the New Generation podcast D’Asia Chambers, professional basketball player and former standout at Farrell and SRU, joins the show to discuss playing in multiple countries, winning championships and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.