Episode 79: Harrisburg to Hermitage with Mark Longietti
This week on the New Generation podcast Mark Longietti, former state representative who served the 7th Legislative District for 16 years, joins the show to reflect on the eight terms he served and look ahead to being Hermitage’s director of business and community development next year.
