Episode 92: Supporting LGBTQ youth (feat. Pam Ladner)
The New Generation podcast was created for those who desire a new way of gaining information rather than reading a traditional newspaper. In our show we discuss everything from sports, pop culture, politics, and local news. To stay up to date on our latest episodes every week be sure to follow us on your favorite podcast service.
Pam Ladner joins us this week on the New Generation podcast to discuss the local LGBTQ support group she started, the pride picnic she organizes and her child coming out as transgender.
