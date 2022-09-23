New Professional Attire Closet serves students searching for jobs

SHARON — Career Services at Penn State Shenango officially opened its Professional Attire Closet to serve students and recent alumni needing proper clothing for career fairs, job interviews, and networking events.
"Our goal is to provide our students and alumni with free professional attire to help them feel confident in their job search,” said Career Services Coordinator and Academic Adviser Taylor Cole. “We understand finances may be a barrier, and we do not want students or alumni to experience a roadblock to professional success due to their financial situation.”
Clothing donations from community members, as well as Penn State Shenango faculty and staff are encouraged.
“We are very thankful for the generous donations from our local community and are excited to offer an inclusive professional attire closet,” Cole said.
All clothing in the Professional Attire Closet has been professionally dry cleaned before being made available, and students and alumni are welcome to keep the outfit they select. To donate to the Professional Attire Closet, contact Taylor Cole at 724-983-2844.
