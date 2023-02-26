LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — One person was killed in a crash Sunday afternoon in Liberty Township.
Mercer County Coroner John Libonati said he could not release the name of the person who died until the family is notified.
Libonati said it was a one-vehicle accident that happened at 2:45 p.m. in the 2100 block of Mercer-Butler Pike Road (Route 258), just before Amsterdam Road. He said the vehicle left the road and rolled over. He did not know if anyone else was injured.
State police are still reconstructing the crash. A report was not available Sunday evening.
Alyssa Kawa was one of the first people on the scene of the accident. She is a member of the Mercyhurst Division I hockey team.
“I just thank God that I was driving down that road and was able to help save the lives of those boys,” Kawa said, referring to four other occupants of the vehicle.
