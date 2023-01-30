PINE TOWNSHIP — Two victims have been identified as a result of the fatal house fire Monday.
Mercer County 911 said the fire was reported just before 8:30 a.m. Monday morning on Enterprise Road, near Tieline Road, in Pine Township.
Multiple agencies responded, including Pine Township Engine Company, Superior Ambulance Service and the Pennsylvania State Police, according to 911.
Justin Foust, 37, and Kendric McBride, 1, were pronounced dead at 10:20 a.m. at the scene, Mercer County Coroner John Libonati said.
Libonati said the two were recovered together, and that it seemed Foust had entered the residence looking for Kendric, but was unable to get out after finding the toddler. Libonati said it is unclear whether the two victims are related to each other.
Pennsylvania State Police fire marshals are investigating the cause of the fire. The official manner of death is still unofficial pending forensic test results, but Libonati said there does not seem to be anything suspicious about the fire.
