Two people died from injuries sustained in a crash at 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, in Trumbull County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported.

Troopers were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash that happened on County Line Turnpike Road, east of Phalanx Mills-Herner Road in Southington Township.

The SUV was westbound on County Line Turnpike Road, traveled off the north side of the road and hit a ditch, police said.

The driver, Michael A. Williams, 65, of Warren, Ohio and his passenger, Georgiana M. Williams, 73, also of Warren, succumbed to their injuries sustained in the crash.

The roadway was closed for approximately three hours and has since re-opened.

The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office, Southington Township Fire/EMS, Farmington Township Fire/EMS and the Champion Township Fire/EMS assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

Melissa has been a news reporter for The Herald since 2013, covering breaking news, northern Mercer County, Sharon City schools and education. She is a 1992 graduate of Youngstown State University with a Bachelor of Arts in communications.