SHARPSVILLE – Two local businesses with a combined history totaling over two centuries announced they’ve merged.
Reinhardt’s Insurance in Hermitage acquired Mehler Insurance Agency in Sharpsville. Mehler Insurance will continue operating under its name at its current office with all of its four employees to remain in place. Its senior owner, Ralph W. Mehler Sr., is retiring.
All policies with Mehler Insurance remain in place.
“I think we’re the longest, continually-operating business in Sharpsville,’’ he said.
His son, Ralph C. Mehler Jr., will remain with the business.
“It’s easier to meet expectations if you’re bigger,’’ Mehler Jr. said. “And both of our agencies are like-minded with similar philosophies.’’
Ryan Tyson, owner of Reinhardt’s, expressed the same sentiments.
“This is an opportunity to merge our legacies and philosophies,’’ Tyson said. “We both share that human touch.’’
This also is a major deal for Reinhardt’s, which was founded in 1904. Its more than 4,500 customers will be added to Mehler Insurance’s 3,500 clients.
Otto Reinhardt started by the business and turned it over to George Reinhardt. Ryan’s grandfather, Cecil Tyson, acquired the agency in 1955.
Then Ryan’s father, Michael Tyson, joined the agency in 1967 and bought it 1972. Ryan joined the agency in 1998 and acquired it in 2007 when his father retired.
Mehler Insurance’s beginnings 98 years ago speak of a different era. The business was started by Ralph Mehler Sr.’s father, Ralph C. “Dutch’’ Mehler, in the back of his Sharpsville barbershop.
After Dutch Mehler became ill in 1960, his son joined the business while in college.
“I’m an engineer by degree,’’ he said. “But I never did any engineering.’’
With his father passing away in 1963, his son joined the company immediately after the area got battered by the May 31, 1985, tornado outbreak.
It was among the biggest local natural disasters of the 20th century, which left in its wake 16 dead and hundreds of destroyed or damaged businesses and homes, Herald stories reported.
Property damage in Mercer County was estimated at more than $25 million, which after adjusting for inflation would be over $67 million today.
Insurance agencies like Mehler’s were swamped with claims.
“Everything back then had to be done by hand,’’ Mehler Jr. recalled. “Claims had to be typed with carbon paper.’’
As for the future, Reinhardt said Mehler Insurance will continue offering top-notch service.
“We’re excited about pooling our resources and talent,’’ he said.
