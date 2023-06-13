MERCER — Two graduates of the Mercer Area School District were inducted into the Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame during an evening ceremony on April 20.
Mark Brown (’64) and Amy Orsinger Whitehead (’86) have achieved a great deal of professional success after their graduation from Mercer High School.
Whitehead has played flute in the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra since 1997, where she has been featured as a soloist and has represented the orchestra in many recordings.
She began playing flute in fourth-grade band and continued to participate in the Mercer band program through graduation. She earned a B.M. in Flute Performance from Duquesne University in 1990 and an M.F.A. and a Performer’s Certificate in Chamber Music Performance from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s Institute of Chamber Music in 1993.
As an avid chamber musician, she regularly performs small ensemble concerts throughout the Carolinas and across the southeastern United States.
In addition to her performing schedule, Whitehead is a passionate music educator, maintaining an active private teaching studio as well as mentoring music students in schools. She coaches the woodwind section of the Youth Orchestras of Charlotte Preparatory Orchestra and coaches chamber music at the Northwest School of the Arts.
She has taught flute at Spelman College, Wingate University, Queens University, and is on faculty at Davidson College.
Whitehead lives in Charlotte with her husband, Geoffrey, who is also a professional musician.
Brown is the first Mercer graduate to be recognized as both an individual member of the Athletic Hall of Fame and honoree of the Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame.
He attended John Carroll University and graduated from Grove City College with a degree in Mathematics and Education. He was a faculty member of the Sharpsville Area School District for 33 years and served as their middle sSchool basketball coach for nine years.
A dedication to service in the Mercer community has been a staple of his life. Along with his wife, Linda, Brown initiated and ran the Mercer Memorial Day 500 for a decade, an event that continues to strengthen she community.
He has served on the board of the Mercer County Historical Society for 50 years, during which time he served an eight-year term as president, overseeing construction of the Anderson House. Brown continues to serve as secretary of the organization, a post which he has held for the past 25 years.
He has been an active member of the Mercer Area Rotary for 15 years, serving as the chapter secretary for two of those years. He volunteers to deliver Meals on Wheels to residents in the Mercer area. As a lifelong resident of Jefferson Township and Mercer borough, Brown continues to demonstrate the value of giving back to your community.
The Mercer Area School District Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame recognizes individuals who have brought distinction, honor, and excellence to Mercer High School. Inductees include graduates who have distinguished themselves as scientists, doctors, educators, members of Congress, judges, inventors, business leaders, writers, musicians, military leaders, artists, community leaders, actors, and other areas of profession.
The Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame Committee is seeking nominations for eminent alumni who graduated from Mercer Area High School in the year 2014 or earlier. Submitting a written nomination for a worthy Mercer Highalumnus to Greg Acre, Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame Committee Chairperson. Nominations for the 24th induction class may be submitted until Jan. 1, 2024.
