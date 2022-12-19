MERCER – Two people are scheduled to be sentenced next month for writing bomb threats in June on restroom walls at the Hermitage Walmart store.
Skye McKenzie Bowser, 20, Clintonville, Pa., pleaded no contest in the case to a misdemeanor charge of making terroristic threats causing the evacuation of a building. Peter Ray Pope, 43, of 91 Lilac Drive, West Middlesex, pleaded guilty to the same charge.
Charges of bomb threats and conspiracy against each of them were not prosecuted.
The misdemeanor charge carries a penalty of 3½ to 5 years in prison.
The pair were accused of making bomb threats June 15 inside the store at 1275 N. Hermitage Road. The threat forced fire and police personnel to close and evacuate the store for several hours as police, including two K-9 officers from Pittsburgh and one from Butler, searched for a bomb that was never there.
Police and firefighters responded at 6:57 p.m. to Walmart after a customer told an employee about a bomb threat written on the stall in the front bathrooms.
Police said someone wrote the threats in stalls of both the women's and men's restrooms, stating that there was a bomb in the toys section and another somewhere else in the store.
Police found no evidence of bombs.
Video surveillance shows both Pope and Bowser going to the restrooms around the time of the bomb threat report.
At the time, Pope was a manager and Bowser was an employee of the Subway sandwich shop located inside the front of Walmart, near the restrooms.
Police had said Bowser told them in an interview that Pope asked her to write the bomb threat so that they could leave work early.
