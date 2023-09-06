HERMITAGE – Hermitage police on Wednesday charged a 26-year-old mother after her 2-year-old was treated for a drug overdose.
Qytirah Lanise Clarke, 26, of 1410 Parke Drive, Apartment 2D, Hermitage, was charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of children after her 2-year-old overdosed on fentanyl and THC on Sunday.
Police responded to the apartment for a 2-year-old not conscious or breathing. The ambulance staff was working on the child.
While police were in the apartment, they saw a dish containing suspected marijuana on the living room floor with a blue straw next to it.
The 2-year-old was taken to the hospital and responded to doses of Naloxone or Narcan, which is used to treat drug overdoses.
Police obtained a search warrant for the apartment and found the dish and straw, a bottle of Clonidine with the name ripped off the label, a sandwich bag missing both corners and a digital scale.
Clarke told police in an interview that she was outside with the 2-year-old playing on a playset and took him inside to the bathroom. She took him to the kitchen and he could not stand and became unresponsive so she called for an ambulance.
The detective told Clarke that her child was given Narcan and this means he overdosed. He asked her how this could happen.
Clarke said she did not know and that she lives alone with only her children. She said she did not give the child a drug and she said she has no drugs except marijuana, police said.
Clarke told police that there are a lot of drugs around Shenango Park. She said he was outside playing and she was not watching him the entire time, but was outside with him. She denied again that she gave him any drug, or knowing he was exposed to or inadvertently took a drug, police said.
She refused a police request for her to consent to have her blood drawn and tested for drugs.
A toxicology report showed that the boy tested positive for fentanyl, norfentanyl, and THC, police said.
A preliminary hearing has not yet been scheduled.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
