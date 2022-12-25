Year in Review 2022
APRIL
1 – Piccione to lead local hospitals: Cardiologist Dr. Beth Piccione named permanent president of UPMC Horizon and UPMC Jameson hospitals.
2 – Hermitage students start Lacrosse Club: Two Hickory High School sophomores, Rocco Russo and Donny DeBlasio, created the Hickory Hawks Lacrosse Club at the school. Its coaches are Donny’s father, Don DeBlasio, and Hermitage School District Superintendent Dr. Dan Bell.
2 – ‘Big O’ AP player of the year: Kennedy Catholic graduate and Kentucky University star Oscar Tshiebwe named the Associated Press men’s college basketball national player of the year.
5 – Penn State Shenango athletic director makes Forbes’ 30 under 30 list: Amanda Howett, 25, athletic director for Penn State Shenango is named to Forbes Magazine’s 2022 30 under 30 issue. The annual feature lists young people who have made a significant impact in their fields.
5 – Planning commission approves plan for FedEx project: Representatives of Scannell Properties of Indianapolis presented plans for a 250,000-square-foot FedEx distribution center project along Route 18 (2978 S. Hermitage Road) in Hermitage. The plan includes addition of a traffic signal at the location.
6 – Crawford board’s change cuts taxes for district residents in Mercer County: Crawford Central School Board irons out an assessment calculation that caused wide disparity between district residents in Mercer and Crawford County. Under the previous formula, Mercer County residents had faced higher property tax bills than those in Crawford County.
7 – Shenango Township Fire Department starting ambulance service: Shenango Township Fire Department will be the first volunteer emergency response agency to provide ambulance service.
7 – Early ballot processing tops county elections wish list: Pennsylvania’s Election Law Advisory Board made a single recommendation to state legislators in its initial reports — a request to establish a pre-canvassing period for processing mail-in ballots before Election Day.
8 – Sharon to welcome a 4-star hotel: Sharon City Council drops its zoning variance appeal, clearing the way for a new hotel at the former Shenango Inn location.
11 – Solidarity, a world away: St. John Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Sharon holds its annual Egg Festival again after COVID forced its cancellation the previous two years. A portion of the event proceeds benefit Ukrainians in their fight against Russian invaders.
13 – FEC fines tube mill for Trump donations: Wheatland Tube and its parent company, Zekelman Industries, reach a settlement with the Federal Election Commission calling for the company to pay a $975,000 fine for illegally directing $1.75 million to a political action committee backing former President Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection bid. The fine is among the largest in FEC history.
13 – Explosions rock Barkeyville: A tanker truck explodes, causing chain reaction fires at a gas station and refinery in Venango County.
15 – Wall collapse closes Greenville’s Main Street: A partial building collapse on Greenville’s main business district forced PennDOT and the town to close Main Street from Water to Mercer streets. The disaster is reminiscent of a similar building collapse in 2015, which also forced the closure of Main Street.
15 – Federal funds help Sharon small businesses: The city distributes $437,000 in the latest round of federal American Rescue Fund grants to small local companies.
16 – Friday night fire strikes historic Sharon building: A historic Victorian-era Sharon house at 322 E. State St. is damaged in a fire. The house, now full of apartments, once served as a private hospital more than a century ago.
20 – McKeever Center to reopen: After being closed for four years, the state Forestry Bureau will take over the McKeever Learning Center in Lake Township. It will once again serve as a regional center for nature instruction.
21 – Webb Winery moving to new location: After several years in business across South Hermitage Road (state Route 18) from Tam O’ Shanter Golf Course in Hermitage, Webb Winery’s owners announce plans to move to the former Schwebel’s Bakery Outlet space on East State Street. The winery’s old location will be redeveloped as part of the planned FedEx distribution center.
22 – Jamestown policy pitch gets low marks: Jamestown Area School Board rejects a curriculum proposal to prohibit teaching “divisive concepts.”
23 – Report firmly endorses fire department combination: A report released by the state recommends the consolidation of fire departments in West Middlesex borough and Shenango Township.
26 – Grant will expand broadband access in rural townships: Work funded by a state grant to help expand broadband coverage in underserved and unserved areas of Mercer County will take 18 months to finish. The $266,455 grant, through the Commonwealth Finance Authority, will go directly to Windstream Services LLC, which will construct infrastructure.
28 – Shenango Valley Chorale celebrates half century: The popular local singing group marked its 50th anniversary.
29 – PHN names Garrow new CEO: Primary Health Network has named one of its own as chief executive officer. Dr. George Garrow, who previously served as chief medical officer, was named to the executive position to succeed Thomas Burich.
29 – Can do times 2: Food processor to open locations in Shenango Valley: Castle Canning of New Castle plans to open a second facility in Farrell.
MAY
3 – Changes to improve Greenville’s ‘walkability’ near Thiel College: Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced plans for a project to improve crosswalks, sidewalks, and intersections near Thiel College in Greenville. Improvements will involve state Route 18 from Route 358 to Mill Hill Road, as well as state Route 58 between Route 18 and East Craig Street.
4 – County seeking grant to replace Rt. 62 tunnel: Mercer County Commissioners plan to apply for a $10 million grant to build a new vehicle tunnel under railroad tracks on U.S. Route 62 in Coolspring Township.
4 – KC duo 2A All-State: First-year Kennedy Catholic coach Ken Madison guided his Golden Eagles to the PIAA Class 2A semifinals and two of his standout players, Elijah Harden and Malik Lamkins-Rudolph, were rewarded with All-State honors by the Pennsylvania Sportswriters.
5 – Woman on oxygen, other tenants make lucky escape from fire: No one was injured in an afternoon fire at Shenango Park Apartments in Hermitage. Firefighters had some anxious moments dealing with filled oxygen tanks in an apartment near the blaze.
5 – Candidate crossfire: With less than two weeks before the primary election, Mehmet Oz, Kathy Barnette, Jeff Bartos, David McCormick, and Carla Sands, all contenders for Pennsylvania’s seat in the U.S. Senate, make their case in a Newsmax-sponsored candidate forum at Grove City College.
5 – Park project Central to revitalizing Greenville: Generous community donations bring a new, lighted three-tiered fountain with enhanced lighting and electrical upgrades, improved landscaping, and new benches and picnic tables to downtown Greenville’s Central Park.
5 – Sharon Kiwanis Club marks 100 years: The Kiwanis Club of Sharon celebrated its 100th anniversary with members, dignitaries, Kiwanis officials, and friends at a banquet event at The Avalon in Buhl Park.
6 – Herald makes strong showing in annual awards: Herald employees John Zavinski, Melissa Klaric, Tanner Mondok, Janee Avery, Eric Poole, and Nicole Dunkle; Valley Voices Magazine staffers Taylor Sherman and Tom Palko; and former Editor Jeff Gerritt were all recognized for their journalism work in 2021 by the state press association and the newspaper’s parent company, CNHI LLC.
7 – Stop. Collaborate. And listen: City of Sharon and Penn State Shenango announce their latest collaboration, called Launchbox, to support businesses in Sharon and surrounding areas.
7 – Community funds $6.5 million major renovation of Buhl Club: The F.H. Buhl Club in Sharon embarks on a new chapter in its history as it launches a $6.5 million renovation, funded by donations from the community, including a lead matching gift of $2 million from the Buhl Regional Health Foundation.
9 – School district, city settle reassessments: Hermitage city and school officials reach a settlement with Shenango Valley Mall and Lindy Paving Inc., over property tax assessments.
10 – Werner’s new office gives workers a remote chance: After 100 years of basing its headquarters in Greenville, Werner Co. downsized to an office building in Shenango Township after learning that remote work was not only favored by its employees but also saved money and time. Werner’s manufactures aluminum products, including ladders, climbing equipment such as harnesses, and truck and van storage equipment under the Knaack and Weather Guard brands.
14 – Students delve into everyday life at WWII Camp Reynolds: Thiel College history students presented their research on Camp Reynolds in Transfer during an event at Reynolds VFW. The research chronicled the history of the former Army camp and its relationship with Thiel College.
18 – Mastriano wins GOP nod for governor; McGonigle looks to build bridges: State Sen. Doug Mastriano defeats a crowded field to claim the Republican nomination for governor and the right to oppose Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who was unopposed for the Democratic nomination. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman claimed the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate seat held by Sen. Pat Toomey. The Republican nomination would be too close to call for about two weeks before cardiologist-turned-reality-TV star Dr. Mehmet Oz was declared the winner over former George W. Bush administration official David McCormick. Democratic Mercer County Commissioner Tim McGonigle won a two-way race for a nomination to the state House 7th District. McGonigle would face state Rep. Parke Wentling, the Republican nominee, for the seat vacated when state Rep. Mark Longietti opted not to seek reelection.
18 – A grim milestone: US death toll from COVID hits 1 million.
19 – Misplaced hardware delay election night vote results: Primary election results are held up because election staff at three precincts left thumb drives in machines after closing their polling locations. All results were tallied successfully with the exception of about 4,900 mail-in ballots which were entered by the following day.
21 – Market cries out for baby formula: The national baby formula shortage has hit Mercer County and while the product is available, supplies are tight and the shortage may last for a while.
21 – Board lets student go to prom, graduation: Farrell High School honor student Anthony Stallworth is granted permission to attend prom and walk at graduation after those two activities were taken from him due to tardiness, sparking a protest outside the school.
21 – Buhl Park looking for culprits who vandalized playground equipment: A popular playground built in 2017 in Buhl Park was damaged and vandalized, causing it to close until the following day after staff assessed the damage and crews cleaned what they could.
23 – Mighty oaks no match for mighty wind: A brief but intense storm downed trees and power lines in a wide area of Mercer County, causing extensive damage and store closures. Cleanup and power restoration took numerous hours and extended into several days.
24 – Sharon to transfer deed to neighbors who adopted vacant lot: Lots to Love, a program run by the city of Sharon and Community Action Partnership of Mercer County, made its first deed transfer to participants of the side-lot project in the Fourth Avenue Community Garden in Sharon. The project, which kicked off in 2020, was created as an innovative approach to rehabilitating neighborhoods in Sharon.
25 – City buying bank building, hopes to raze it: The city of Sharon is one step closer to razing the vacant Huntington Bank Building downtown and replacing it with a park.
25 – Local couple takes in Ukrainian refugees: Olena Vlasyuk and her husband, Vlodymyr, refugees of the war in Ukraine, are living with friends Kent and Denise Bell of Greenville. Kent is pastor of Bethel Life Worship Center.
27 – Shenango Hotel renovations held up again: Dialog between developer, city officials on zoning variance continues for renovating the former Shenango Inn into a hotel.
28 – Scott set to fill post as deputy warden: With the retirement of Warden Erna Craig, Mercer County Prison Board named Deputy Warden Mac McDuffle as her successor. McDuffle’s replacement will be Lt. Jimmy Scott, a corrections office at the jail since 2005.
28 – Bertolasio 2A long jump champ: Luca Bertolasio of Hickory High School reigns as champion of the 2A long jump finals at the PIAA Track and Field Championship in Shippensburg, Pa. He won the gold medal with a distance of 23 feet, 11 inches.
JUNE
1 – Hermitage student’s painting wins congressional district art contest: “Midnight Suns,” a painting by Hickory High School senior Pilar Moschillo, announced as the Congressional Art Competition’s first-place winner for Pennsylvania’s 16th Congressional District.
4 – Comeback kid: Sharpsville second-grader Lucas Dukes, battling a brain tumor, returns to class for the last day of school.
6 – City seeks funding to build rink for dek hockey: A state grant is being sought by Hermitage city officials to help bring a new dek hockey rink to the Hermitage Athletic Complex.
7 – To Pedal and To Serve – Hermitage Police Department rolls out bicycle officer: Serving as the Hermitage Police Department’s first bicycle patrolman, Camillo DiLorenzo won’t be completely trading in his patrol cruiser. Residents can expect to see DiLorenzo at local events or patrolling the area’s many trails and certain neighborhoods.
8 – Intersection safety study finished; next step uncertain: Sharon city officials ponder what will fix deadly Sharon crossings, notably the intersection of Spencer Avenue and East Connelly Boulevard, where Michael Davies of Greenville lost his life and several other bad crashes have occurred.
9 – Nurses lauded for saving newborn’s life: Dayna Williams, UPMC Horizon labor and delivery nurse, and Angela Stotski, neonatal nurse practitioner, are recognized for their part in saving newborn Riley Simpson’s life by spotting what turned out to be embryonal rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare, prebirth cancer.
10 – Upgrade begins at Speedway intersection: It took seven years, but the intersection of the Shenango Valley Freeway, East Connelly Boulevard and Sharpsville Avenye at the Speedway convenience store in downtown Sharon is getting a much-needed makeover. New signals and added crosswalks are part of the project.
15 – Two towns seek money for road project: County funds could help Sharpsville and Hermitage improve Kelly Road in Hermitage that are connected by the Kelly Road Bridge.
15 – America’s pastime returns: Baseball returns to Buhl Park with The Vintage Baseball Association. Families to enjoy vintage baseball games on Father’s Day weekend.
17 – A buffet for goats: Goats return to Sharon and make a meal of poison ivy and other noxious vegitation along the Shenango riverbank. The project drew 16 volunteers and was organized by the Sharon Beautification Commission.
17 – Juneteenth 2022 – A celebration of freedom: The Juneteenth celebration committee had support from the city of Farrell for a community event to commemorate the arrival of Union troops in Texas at the end of the Civil War on June 19, 1865, to enforce the Emancipation Proclamation freeing enslaved people throughout the Confederacy.
18 – Wind, hail causes shredding, dents, cracks: A wicked storm hit the area, dropping golf-ball sized hail that dented metal roofs and cars, broke windows, and caused other damage.
22 – A heart for service: National youth organization assists local community: A group of teens from Catholic HEART Work Camp, a national youth organization, assist residents of Mercer County with home projects they are unable to complete themselves. The group consisted of about 140 students and 40 chaperones, who stayed at West Middlesex Area School District.
24 – All it takes is 1 second…: PennDOT hosts public safety event at the Interstate 80 welcome center in Shenango Township to urge drivers to be more cautious and safe on the roadways.
24 – Trolley bus to be used to enhance downtown Sharon: John Bianco, owner of The Corinthian Banquet Center in Sharon, purchased the Mercer County Regional Council of Governments trolley bus and plans to use it as part of a project to enhance the downtown. It can be used, for example, as a dining car or bridal car.
25 – A Celebration of Pride in the park: Sharon resident Pamela Ladner of Sharon, a source of support for LGBTQ+ teens, organizes Mercer County’s first-ever Pride picnic in Buhl Park.
28 – Sen. Casey talks to downtown businesses during Sharon visit: Sharon city officials gave U.S. Democratic Sen. Bob Casey a tour, pointing out projects underway or planned that need or may need government support. Casey has taken similar community tours throughout the state.
28 – Pleasure at the pump: Sheetz cuts gas price to $3.99 for a week: Local motorists given about a week to pay less for gas at Sheetz, after the company announced temporarily lowering prices. The Altoona-based restaurant and convenience-store chain announced the price of unleaded 88 octane would drop to $3.99 a gallon and E85 would be reduced to $3.49 a gallon. Gasoline at most stations in Mercer County was in the $4.99 range for about three weeks.
30 – Man gets 18 months to 3 years for fatal crash: Mercer County Common Pleas President Judge Dan Wallace sentenced Michael Ray Salsgiver Jr., 23, of Sharon, to 18 months to three years for running a red light in November 2021 at East Connelly Boulevard and Spencer Avenue, causing an accident resulting in the death of Michael C. Davies, 43, of Greenville. Davies died Dec. 8 from his injuries. Salsgiver’s sentence will be served only after he serves another term of three to 10 years, a sentence previously handed down by Common Pleas Judge Ronald Amrhein when Salsgiver pleaded no contest to involuntary deviate sexual intercourse in an unrelated case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.