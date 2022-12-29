OCTOBER
1 — ‘A good man’ remembered: The late Dr. Morren Greenburg is remembered with the dedication of Sharon Community Health Center office named for him. Greenburg passed away in January 2022 at the age of 89, having served the medical needs of his area patients for 61 years.
3 — ‘We have weights in fish!’: Hermitage resident Chase Cominsky and fishing partner Jake Runyon are disqualified from a Lake Erie Walleye Tour event in Cleveland and from the tour’s top team season-long award after tour Director Jason Fischer discovered weights and fish fillets in their catch, in one of the year’s biggest sports scandals.
6 — ‘This is a drill’: Staff at the State Correctional Institution in Mercer conduct special training to prepare for an emergency after taking time off from drills during the height of the pandemic.
6 — Federal, state funds to help support community pool: A combination of funding from different sources help Lackawannock-Shenango-West Middlesex Community Pool pursue improvements for next season.
7 — NAACP gathers to honor noteworthy community members: It was a night of honors for those attending the 57th Freedom Fund Banquet hosted by the Mercer County Unit of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.
8 — State hearing in Grove City addresses EMS problems: State Rep. Tim Bonner, R-8, Pine Township, and Rep. Parke Wentling, R-17, Hempfield Township, host the Pennsylvania House Majority Policy Committee hearing, at which testimony is heard concerning funding problems, staff shortages, delayed response time, quality of care issues, and the future of ambulance service in Pennsylvania.
8 — Retrofitted containers will help grow young minds, businesses: Steel cargo containers at the site of Zion Education Center in Farrell will house a classroom and literacy lab, as well as provide space, called Steel City Enterprise, for entrepreneurs to grow and expand their skills beyond home-based businesses.
10 — Joshua’s Haven hopes to add women’s shelter: Officials at Joshua’s Haven in Sharon, a men’s shelter, have hopes of opening a much-needed women’s shelter in Shenango Valley.
12 — Our Lady of Fatima celebrates a rich history: Our Lady of Fatima Church in Farrell celebrates 70 years, but the parish has a history in the Shenango Valley that spans more than a century.
13 — Accused fishing cheaters charged: Two men involved in a Lake Erie Walleye Trail cheating scandal face charges after one of the men, Chase Cominsky of Hermitage, had his boat seized for investigation.
14 — Airport celebrates community investment: Grove City Aviation, owned by Michael Baun on property owned by the Borough of Grove City, celebrates the construction of a new 10,000 square foot hangar, the next chapter for Grove City Airport.
15 — Long COVID hits home: Nearly a year after contracting Coronavirus, Father Steve Repa of St. John’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church struggles with what has become known as “long COVID,” as he continues to suffer lingering symptoms from having COVID-19.
15 — Farrell wins 69th Steel Bowl: Steelers capture sixth straight win in the series, clinch Region 3 title with 42-14 win over Sharon.
17 — Raising the curtain: ACTS celebrates grand opening with fall musical revue of past shows in the new Performing Arts Center at 40 S. Irvine Ave., Sharon.
17 — After 75 years, Farrell grads share memories: Eight members of the Farrell High School Class of 1947 reunite for their 75th reunion, a remarkable milestone for the classmates, who are all at least 93 years old.
18 — Greenville to tackle redevelopment issues: Town administrators in Greenville prepare to take steps to revitalize Greenville and its downtown business district. Plans involve demolishing several blighted properties on Main Street, as well as negotiating the purchase of over a dozen sites surrounding the former Trinity North manufacturing plant. Efforts to remediate the Trinity North site itself are also underway.
18 — Connelly’s resignation leaves Sharon school seat up for grabs: Sharon School Board opts not to name replacement on the spot following the resignation of President Frank Connelly. Instead, directors decide to request letters of interest from the community to fill the open board seat.
19 — Ukraine visit leaves local man with a fresh perspective: Greg Ulrich, a member of St. John Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Sharon, spent the summer of 2022 engaging students in a small village while visiting Ukraine. Then, Russia hit Ukraine, leaving the village in ruins.
20 — Farrell residents get free smoke detectors: Smoke alarms save lives and that’s why the Farrell Fire Department and the American Red Cross are installing free smoke alarms in residents’ homes.
20 — Hornets go back-to-back: Hickory High School Girls golf make history by winning the program’s second straight PIAA Class 2A team championship in State College.
21 — City approves more business grants: Sharon City Council awards nearly $500K in American Rescue Plan Act development funds to five local businesses.
25 — LTI launching kitchen incubator to help local restaurants: Two years after launching a culinary arts program, Laurel Technical Institute prepares to make sure graduates enter a thriving restaurant market. A grant for $45,000 from the Sharon’s American Rescue Fund Act pool of almost $15 million was a catalyst for the kitchen incubator, which opens the culinary location for public rentals with the shared space.
27 — Work continues at FedEx distribution center: Construction is well underway at the planned FedEx center on South Hermitage Road.
27 — Fishermen plead not guilty in cheating case: Two men, one from Mercer County, plead not guilty to stuffing five walleye with lead weights during a lucrative fishing tournament on Lake Erie. Chase Cominsky and Jacob Runyan were disqualified from the tournament and their fish were confiscated. First place prize totaled around $28K.
28 — Hospital to get $20 million in expansion, improvements: Allegheny Health Network in Pine Township plans to invest $20 million in improvements to its hospital, the largest construction project in 30 years.
29 — Area native makes it big in New York, New York: Sharpsville native Ryan Casey is finance director for New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s election campaign. Casey was also named to the city’s 40 Under 40 list.
NOVEMBER
1 — New radio system for first responders on the horizon: Mercer County first responders could be switching to a new, improved radio system in about two years, according to the county’s emergency management director, Frank Jannetti. County commissioners passed on Thursday an intent to buy the new system. A contract is being drawn, and commissioners will have to approve the contract before any work could be done.
1 — Penn-Northwest getting $3.5 million; expected to lead to 300 jobs: Mercer County’s lead economic development agency plans to use a $3.5 million funding package to attract a manufacturer and nearly 300 full-time jobs to the Greenville-Reynolds Industrial Park. The funding comes from the state’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, and is earmarked for Penn-Northwest Development Corp., Mercer County’s lead economic development agency.
2 — Much more than movies: Grove City’s historic Guthrie Theatre gets new owners and a revamp to offer the community comedy shows, lectures, fundraisers, church events, art shows, parties, and more, including movies, for which it is known.
4 — Artists jazz up Lots to Love property: With sticks and stones, and cans of paint, residents add character to abandoned land at Meek Street and Ormond Avenue in Sharon. Lots to Love is a city project that finds caretakers or new owners for vacant lots.
5 — Erie-based nonprofit EMS agency to take over Life Force: Local ambulance service, Life Force, announces that EmergyCare of Erie will acquire Life Force Ambulance of Western PA Inc.
6 — Eagles win gold in Hershey: Grove City boys cross country team becomes second Mercer County team to win the PIAA crown.
8 — Mercer County sheriff defends deputies shown in viral TikTok post: Mercer County Sheriff Bruce Rosa defends deputies who were the object of a video circulating on social media showing a deputy disabling a home security video camera before detaining someone in the residence who had an active warrant filed against him. Rosa said during any warrant of arrest, the diversion and obstruction of a camera’s view are deemed necessary and proper by the deputies because they reasonably believe the cameras provide information observed by those within the residence who wish to avoid, or help other avoid, arrest, and may pose a threat to deputies or others.
9 — Wheatland, Hermitage voters approve merger by 2-1 margin: The proposed merger of the borough of Wheatland with the city of Hermitage moves forward after voters in both communities approve the move.
9 — Late-counted ballots push Wentling over top: On Election Night, Republican State Rep. Parke Wentling won re-election to the state House over Democratic Mercer County Commissioner Tim McGonigle on the strength of some of Mercer County’s last ballots counted. Wentling, who had represented the 17th state House District saw his residence moved into the 7th District, setting up the showdown with McGonigle, who had aimed to replace fellow Democrat Mark Longietti as the 7th District representative. Longietti opted not to seek re-election after eight terms in the state House. U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly and state Sen. Michele Brooks, both Republicans, won re-election. Attorney Gen. Josh Shapiro won the Pennsylvania gubernatorial election and fellow Democrat Lt. Gov. John Fetterman claimed the state’s U.S. Senate seat, and Democrats won a majority in the state House.
10 — County voter turnout exceeds expectations: Turnout for the 2022 General Election in Mercer County was higher than expected, exceeding the 2018 gubernatorial race by about 4,000 votes, according to Thad Hall, county elections director.
11 — Area schools honor veterans for their service during school assemblies and events.
12 — “We’ve believed in this for a long time”: Sharon betting its pandemic funds on new businesses and local businessman Jim Landino for a future bright with revitalization.
14 — Democrats keep Senate majority: With a win in Nevada by Democrat Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, Democrats keep control of the U.S. Senate.
14 — New rink just awaiting bout of frosty weather: Free ice skating is the latest addition to Shenango Township Community Park. Nearly 40 volunteers installed the outdoor skating rink, which will be operational once the freezing temps hit.
15 — Expanding the mission: Zion Education Center in Farrell unveils new services in a donated, renovated home, once owned by the Kollar family at 713 Fruit Ave., to help serve a new generation of local families.
16 — Schools train for the worst with the goal of saving lives: Sharpsville School District offers lessons in dealing with active shooters, hoping they’ll never be needed.
17 — Will cracker plant create jobs here? This time, no one wants to over-promise: Shell, owner of the $6 billion ethane cracker plant in Beaver County, announces it has begun production. The newly-completely plant along the Ohio River is raising questions about what the economic impact will be locally.
18 — Sharon poised to adopt no-tax-hike budget: The city of Sharon holds the line on property taxes for 13th consecutive year.
21 — Animal shelter improves building security: As people continue to abandon cats and dogs at Shenango Valley Animal Shelter, officials are heightening security measures, thanks to a donation from the Glenn and Jean Harnett Private Charitable Foundation.
21 — A parade to remember: A crowd of thousands lined East State Street and North Hermitage Road for the 24th annual Hermitage Holiday Light Parade.
23 — Longietti named to new position in the city: Retiring State Rep. Mark Longietti tapped to handle Hermitage city development projects, having been named to the newly-created role of director of business and community development.
23 — County dips into savings to balance new budget: For the 10th year, property taxes in Mercer County will not increase, but commissioners did so by withdrawing millions from its savings account. According to Fiscal Administrator John Logan, the decision was made to “return the amount to the taxpayers who provided it.”
24 — A thankful gift: Martin Tyillian of Sharpsville donates his spruce evergreen to serve as downtown Sharon’s 2022 Christmas tree. Tyillian suffered a near-fatal stroke in 2017, from which he miraculously recovered, and was grateful to be able to decorate the 30-year-old spruce. In 2022, he noticed the tree was beginning to die, so he donated it to the city. “That’s the perfect end for a pine tree,” he said. “It dies as a Christmas tree.”
26 — ‘Tis the season: Black Friday sales bring shoppers out in droves to local businesses.
28 — Hermitage woman recognized for half-century of service to recreation: Called a “champion of the city,” Joanne Giardina is honored by the city of Hermitage for 50 years of service on the city Parks and Recreation Board.
29 — Hermitage commissioners renew police coverage for Clark: Clark residents will continue to see Hermitage Police Department patrolling the borough for the next four years under an agreement between the two municipalities, following a unanimous vote by Hermitage Board of Commissioners.
