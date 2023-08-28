Monday in the Shenango Valley will once again be Buhl Day, an annual celebration that traces its roots to 1915, when the community paused to thank industrialist Frank H. Buhl and his wife, Julia, for their philanthropy, which included the then-new Buhl Farm Park in Hermitage.
The modern observance is a day of family activities and entertainment centered at the park and includes a parade Monday morning down East State Street in Hermitage and Sharon and into the park.
Each year the Buhl Day committee honors local individuals who embody the spirit of the Buhls with their community involvement. Here are profiles of this year’s honorees: Jim Bombeck, Drew Palisin, and Susan and Bob Piccirilli.
