HERMITAGE — The Shenango Valley Animal Shelter received some much-needed supplies Monday morning, courtesy of 210 Acts of Kindness.
The supplies, which included more than 210 items such as pet food, blankets and cleaning supplies, along with cash donations, were collected by donors from throughout the community and presented by Emily Spielvogle, as part of her 210 Acts of Kindness campaign.
The 210 Acts of Kindness campaign was organized by Spielvogle and her friend Leah Martin, both Hickory High School graduates, in honor of their late friends Alexis Myers and Danielle Nelson.
Although Myers and Nelson both passed away after to a car accident on Interstate 80 on Feb. 10, 2019, Spielvogle and Martin started 210 Acts of Kindness as a way to honor their friends’ memory while giving back to the community that supported them in the accident’s aftermath.
The Shenango Valley Animal Shelter was chosen for this year’s campaign after Emily’s mother, Teresa Spielvogle, saw a post on the animal shelter’s Facebook page. She later reached out to the animal shelter about what supplies were needed most.
As part of the campaign, Emily and Teresa shared information on Facebook while Fette Veterinary Clinic in Hermitage served as a collection location.
FOR MORE information, visit the “Shenango Valley Animal Shelter” Facebook page and the shelter’s website, www.sv-as.com.
