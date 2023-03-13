Drew MacIsaac and Marley Lindh were all smiles as a warmer than usual afternoon gave them a chance to play outside on Thursday.
"Don't underestimate them," Amanda MacIsaac said.
Both Drew and Marley have Down syndrome, and their families have been busy spreading the word about World Down Syndrome Day, on March 21.
Individuals with Down syndrome have three copies of the 21st chromosome; others have two.
"Everything is '3-2-1,'" MacIsaac said.
They are just like anyone else, said Marley's mother, Polly Lindh.
"They just need a little extra help," she said.
Drew is 8 and in first grade at Hillview Elementary School in Grove City. He likes Spiderman, Garfield, Little People and blocks.
Marley is 10 and in fifth grade, and she likes dance class, dolls, swimming and theater.
They were joined by Drew's sister Dylan, 10, and their father Matt, and Marley's cousin Kenley Vrabel, 7. Kenley does a craft club after school with Drew and Marley.
Marley's has a brother, Bodie, 12, and their father is Eric.
The two Grove City-area families had gathered outside the Guthrie Theatre in Grove City, which is just one part of local World Down Syndrome Day activities.
The pubic is invited to a screening of "The Peanut Butter Falcon" at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at the theater, 232 S. Broad St.
Doors open at 1 p.m. Admission is free, and it is and sponsored by Maple Lane Farm Charitable Foundation, which aims to support those lending a helping hand.
"This is just one small way," said Brandy Ralph, foundation representative.
The 2019 movie is rated PG-13 and stars Zack Gottsagen, an actor with Down syndrome. His character run away from a nursing home to pursue his dream of becoming a pro wrestler.
MacIsaac had planned to show the movie for World Down Syndrome Day in 2020, but it was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
They're back into the swing of things now and noted the success of the special libraries named for Marley at the middle and high schools; they contain books about individuals with disabilities.
Later this week, MacIsaac will be running more than 260 miles between New York and Washington, D.C., as part of a run sponsored by the National Down Syndrome Society.
She appreciates having the chance to meet other families who care for loved ones with Down syndrome; some have become good friends
"It's a really special group of runners," she said.
That group includes advocates, and that's something that anyone can do, MacIsaac and Lindh said.
The National Down Syndrome Society has information and resources for those wanting to learn more; visit ndss.org
There are also a lot of great programs and organizations in the region with various resources and services, like the Down Syndrome Association of Pittsburgh, and therapeutic horseback riding at Storm Harbor Equestrian Center at Slippery Rock University.
On March 21, MacIsaac encourages people to do a physical activity for 3.21 miles or 3.21 minutes, for example.
She'll be be placing signs at Hunter Farm Park in Grove City, where people can walk or run 3.21 miles. The Grove City YMCA will also have open swim that day.
Drew's class will be shooting off rockets, visiting the planetarium at SRU and reading "Kelly and the Space Cadets: Kelly and Kelso" by Jordan Burk.
The main character, Kelly, has Down syndrome, and it follows his class trip to the planetarium.
Hillview is holding its annual sock collection for World Down Syndrome Day. The socks will be donated to Thrifty Threads in Grove City.
The middle school students are raising money through Penny Wars with proceeds going to the Marley and Friends Library at the middle school, which is new.
Fifth-graders will be decorating sleeves for coffee cups at beans on broad and Collage Coffee and Art House, both on South Broad Street.
Shannon's Kandy Kitchen will be selling chocolate suckers in honor of World Down Syndrome Day.
Kids on a Mission at the Grove City YMCA is sponsoring the sale of World Down Syndrome Day bracelets for $1 each. Proceeds benefit Marley's library.
The MacIsaacs award an annual scholarship to a Grove City High School graduate who does something to benefit individuals with disabilities.
That all goes back to support from the community and beyond over the years, MacIsaac and Lindh said.
