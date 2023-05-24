Four chambers of commerce throughout Mercer County joined forces to find and recognize the 30 best achievers among Mercer County’s 40-years-and-younger crowd.
The Shenango Valley Chamber of Commerce worked with the county’s three other chambers in Greenville, Mercer and Grove City in selecting those for its 30 Under 40 recognition program, David Grande, SVCC’s board president said. Honorees are selected for their professionalism and volunteer work in the community. An informal recognition dinner was held Wednesday evening at Buhl Park.
“We’re proud of their accomplishments, their commitment to the community and their professionalism,’’ Grande said.
Around 160 attended the event, where much of the talk focused on honorees’ volunteerism.
“These are people who not only volunteer for non-profit organizations, but to municipalities and schools,’’ Grande said.
In talking with several honorees, they spoke of programs or causes they support.
Hononee Daniel Barber and his wife Carrie own Pymatuning Boat Sales in Jamestown.
Barber spends much of his time as wrestling coach for Greenville elementary students and is president of the Greenville Midget Football Association.
A former high school wrestler, Barber passes on the skills he learned to younger students.
“It’s something I enjoy doing,’’ he said. “And I get to watch them develop as they grow up.’’
Along with his work with the football association, Barber said it keeps him busy.
Starting out as principal in March 2022 at West Hill Elementary School in Sharon, honoree Justin Schweiss added a number of new programs that included a Boys Book Club and also a Girls Book Club. A Math Club was added and a Homework Club – where students are helped with their assigned homework.
“Our teachers volunteered for these clubs,’’ Schweiss said.
The West Hill was his home; he taught fifth- and sixth-graders there for over a decade before he eventually signed on as its principal.
He also added a “Student of the Month’’ program where homeroom teachers select the winners.
Katie Moldovan, a Rite Aid regional pharmacy leader, was recognized for her work with Penn-Northwest Development Corp.’s Homegrown Initiative program. Its goal is to attract younger people to the area and keep existing professionals here.
Among the fundraisers Moldovan aided was the new Kentucky Derby Party at Buhl Mansion earlier this month to watch the famous race.
“We sold out of tickets more than a week before the party,’’ Moldovan said.
Even better, over 30 businesses or individuals were sponsors for the event.
“It makes you appreciate home,’’ she said.
This year’s class of 30 Under 40 honorees:
• Francesca Baldarelli
• Daniel Barber
• Jordan Batt
• Michael Bochert
• Robert Carson
• Lauren Chaney
• Michael Cusick
• Dana Eade
• Josh Fette
• Taylor Galaska
• Madeline Hoffman
• Delaney Javens
• Markee Juranovich
• Suzanne Kepple
• Sabrina Kriebel
• Delaney Lantz
• Elizabeth Matusz
• Katie Moldovan
• Dr. Jaimie Mong
• Kara Montgomery
• Chase Moretti
• Adriana Padilla
• Lindsey Ranelli
• August Santillo Jr.
• Justin Schweiss
• Sarah Scott
• Carl Sizer
• Kristina Thomas
• Kristen Thompson
• Geraldine Truog-Hodges
• Carrie Worsk
