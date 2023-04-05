BROOKFIELD – It took eight fire companies to extinguish Tuesday evening’s blaze at a Brookfield construction company.
A motorist passing by Lee’s Excavating, 5854 Warren-Sharon Road reported the fire at 6:04 p.m., Brookfield Fire Department Capt. Derek Hollander said. The fire was mostly contained to a garage area.
“It was a difficult fire because of its location in the roof,’’ Hollander said. “It was a rough time getting up to the roof, even with ladders.’’
An aerial fire truck was used to help contain the blaze.
The core of the building appears to have once been a railroad station.
One Brookfield firefighter was taken to a hospital as a precaution and may have spent the night but was released, Hollander said. Another Brookfield firefighter and a Hubbard firefighter were treated at the scene.
The injuries were due to a combination of warm weatgher, the fire’s heat and the five hours in fighting the blaze, which caused heat exhaustion and dehydration, Hollander said.
A fire marshal is investigating the cause of the blaze, but it doesn’t appear to be suspicious, he added.
He thanked the seven other fire departments who responded.
“We needed every bit of manpower,’’ Hollander said.
In addition to Brookfield and Hubbard, the responding departments were Vienna, Burghill Vernon, Howland, Liberty, Orangeville and Fowler.
