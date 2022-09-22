SHARON – Webb Winery is one of eight businesses awarded grants in the latest round with American Rescue Plan Act funding from the City of Sharon.
Webb Winery will use $70,000 awarded by the city to expand its business to the former Billy’s Black & Gold location at 514 N. Sharpsville Ave., Sharon. The location will provide more space for wine production and storage as well as a wine testing lab and office area.
The winery will continue operating an existing location on State Street in Hermitage.
“We’re thrilled with this opportunity and are so excited to be partnering with JCL Development and the City of Sharon to bring an additional Webb Winery location to Sharon,” said Carlee Webb, co-owner of Webb Winery with her husband Kevin.
Webb said the facility should be fully operational by the summer of 2023 with retail, tasting and event space to follow. They will provide an opportunity for tours of the production and wine processing facility.
Seven other businesses will share in the latest round of funding – a total of $775,726.
“With this third round, we are funding 11 projects to continue moving city revitalization forward,” said Bob Fiscus, Sharon city manager. “We are really focused on dynamic choices in our grant decisions to help build up our business community with the ARPA funds.”
Projects include a riverfront entertainment complex at Quaker Steak & Lube, a co-op kitchen incubator, a book and gift shop, and Sharon skyline facade projects.
A business located in Meadville chose downtown Sharon as its second location.
Julian’s Bar & Grill will open in the former Lulu Beans Cafe space at 234 E. State Street in part with a $100,000 grant from the city.
Owner D.J. York plans to offer a large gourmet burger menu along with keto, paleo, vegetarian and vegan options.
“We are community-minded and driven and without our community, we would never have had the success we have had,” York said. “Julian’s has been looking to expand and when approached by the city with their plans to revitalize and rebuild the area, we knew this was right up our alley.”
Quaker Steak & Lube’s project to create a riverfront entertainment complex on the former Tully’s site – to which the city will contribute $207,500 – has the potential of adding up to 40 jobs, said Russell Berner, vice president of Restaurant Operations, JDK Management that owns the Lube at 101 Chestnut Ave.
“Being a prominent, legacy business with strong roots directly established in Sharon and operating for almost 50 years, we believe we will continue to contribute immeasurably,” Berner said.
The business intends to rebuild, replace, and enhance the premises to provide multipurpose venue spaces that will also benefit the entire city.
Two other new businesses will set up shop in Sharon with pandemic funding. These include the Wandering Soul: Books, Gifts & Furniture, 142 E. State St., with a $20,000 grant; and Stylishly You Salon & Boutique, 19 N. Water Ave., with a $12,500 grant.
The book, gift and furniture store plans include book clubs, art classes and a wide variety of workshops and author events.
Funds awarded to the salon and boutique will be used to support area designers and entrepreneurs with their apparel and accessories created locally and regionally, along with providing barbering, cosmetology and aesthetic services.
The city also awarded ARPA funds for business expansions to Laurel Technical Institute, 200 Sterling Ave., for $45,000; Lisac Properties, 200 W. Silver St., and 142-156 E. State St., for $24,226.
Laurel Technical Institute will create a cooperative kitchen incubator at the Sharon campus. The project includes a rentable commercial kitchen, walk-in coolers and restaurant space for the culinary school and the public. The funds will also help it to expand its culinary program.
Lisac Properties will improve the second floor of 142-156 E. State St. to add two apartments, updated signage and facade improvements to Warehouse Sales on Silver St. Evolve will use their award to finish projects, add equipment to expand facility offerings, and hire additional staff.
Facade improvements will also be made to three existing downtown businesses: Gilbert’s Risk Solutions, 30 E. State St., awarded $100,000; The Winner Inc., 32 W. State St., awarded $100,000; and Thyme in Your Kitchen, 79 E. State St., Sharon, awarded $87,500.
Molly Bundrant, Sharon City Council president, was excited about the revitalization projects.
“The impact of these projects will be felt throughout our entire community and will help push forward revitalization,” Bundrant said. “We’re just so grateful we received these funds to help Sharon grow. Projects like these will help improve our city.”
