SHARON – At 10:59 p.m. tonight, someone could be millions of dollars richer.
“Bill’s my lucky charm,” Jim Kilbert of Patagonia said on Friday afternoon as he bought Powerball tickets at Bill’s Avenue Lottery in Sharon.
The Powerball jackpot has reached $825 million if taken over 20 years or an estimated $410.2 cash value, according to a news release from the Pennsylvania Lottery.
If the jackpot is won, it will be the second-largest prized in Powerball’s 30-year history and the fifth largest in U.S. lottery history, said Drew Svitko, executive director of Pennsylvania Lottery.
“We’re reminding our players to play responsibly and that it only takes one ticket to have a chance to win this life-changing jackpot,” he said.
The numbers will be drawn at 10:59 p.m., and people have been excited when they stop at Bill’s Avenue Lottery, said owner Bill James.
“They’re always hopeful,” he said.
He’s been in business for about 20 years and recalls the store selling a winning lottery ticket worth $1.5 million about 10 years ago.
Stores that sell those kinds of winning tickets also receive a bonus payout. James used it for some bills and a new computer for the business.
James plays himself and would use the winnings to pay bills.
Kilbert, a retired union steamfitter who’s also raised farm animals, said that if he hits it big, his wife Terry wants to move south.
He would probably donate to some charities, saying that he doesn’t need much because he’s blessed with three great kids and two grandchildren.
“It doesn’t make a difference to me,” he said how he’d be happy with any large win.
He’s got some lucky numbers that he likes to play on a regular basis, though he’s never really thought about a lucky charm.
There’s been a steady stream of customers as the jackpot continues to grow, while others wait until the last minute to buy their tickets, James said.
At Mr. D’s Food Fair in Brookfield, owner Larry D’Onofrio took a break from stocking shelves to talk about Powerball.
A customer bought a $500,000 ticket at the grocery store years ago, and they’ve been selling a lot over the past few days, he said.
This is the second time in Powerball history that the multi-state game’s jackpot has reached $800 million. A drawing in 2016 worth $1.586 billion was shared among winners in several states, according to the news release.
In Pennsylvania, the current jackpot has generated $62.9 million in sales, resulting in a $25.1 million profit that benefits older Pennsylvanians.
Winners in Pennsylvania have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.
If there is no winner after tonight’s drawing, the jackpot for Monday will be an estimated $1 billion, or $497.3 million cash.
Powerball tickets can be bought online or in person at various retailers. Info: Visit www.palottery.com
