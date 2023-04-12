FARRELL – A new furnace is carrying NLMK Pennsylvania’s Farrell steel plant into a new era.
Known as a walking beam furnace, NLMK said this $100 million project gives the plant muscle against its competitors. On Wednesday the steelmaker gave a media tour of the plant along with several dozen mill retirees.
“This is a great day, an exciting day for us and the Shenango Valley,’’ said Bob Miller, NLMK Pennsylvania president.
This single furnace replaces three previous versions dating back to 1967. There are similar concepts that continues, such as heating slabs to 2,350 degrees.
NLMK officials said the walking beam furnace produces better quality steel more efficiently — it uses 20% less natural gas to heat the slabs — with less emissions.
With the previous furnaces, the machine's fast-turning rollers left skid marks on the steel as it was processed. It wasn’t a look that customers found attractive.
The new furnace uses different technology.
Like a new parent cradling an infant, large beams gently carry and "walk" slabs of steel down the line. The slabs, which the plant buys off other steelmakers, are rolled into steel coil.
“It’s much better quality, much better-looking steel,’’ Bill Benson, NLMK’s vice president of operation said during the tour Wednesday.
Plans for the furnace date back to 2006 under prior owner Duferco Steel, which bought bankrupt Sharon Steel. But those plans never got off the ground, leaving the work to NLMK.
Site preparation for the furnace collided with old history. The plant sits on ground used by predecessor steel operations dating back to the 19th century.
Steelmakers in that early era often had non-existent, partially-detailed or just plain wrong diagrams and maps of buildings on properties.
NLMK found dusty diagrams showing the site had a structure with an 18-inch thick foundation. It turned out to be 30 inches, which required much more site preparation.
“You don’t have those kinds of problems if you use new land,’’ Benson said.
It took about a year to install the furnace. Operators use real time video inside the furnace to ensure the steel is heated properly and as it moves forward.
NLMK needs only 10 additional employees to operate and maintain the furnace.
“More of our customers are relying on surface quality,’’ Miller said. “Before, we couldn’t pass the quality test. Now we can.’’
Items like consumer goods demand top-notch, smooth steel. One niche the company can tap into – caskets.
“You want your departed loved one to be in a nice casket,’’ Miller said.
Mike Johnson and Joe Schroeder, Hubbard residents who both retired as electricians from NLMK roughly two years ago, took the tour. They repeated what others said of the mill.
“It’s so clean,’’ Schroeder said.
Johnson credited the steelmaker for its financial commitment.
“I worked at other mills and they never put money back in,’’ he said. “They stuffed their own pockets. It’s nice to see this company is putting money back in.’’
