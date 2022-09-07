The 78th annual Jamestown Community Fair opened Tuesday with entries for animal, vegetable and baked goods at the fairgrounds behind Jamestown schools.
Tuesday’s events featured a kids’ demolition derby and drag race for battery-powered vehicles, followed by a half-car race — which is exactly what it sounds like, a full contact race for vehicles without rear wheels or rear ends on a figure-eight course — and then a demolition derby, all on the fairground track.
The fair also has musical acts all week on the main stage, with the Falcon Grass bluegrass band performing Tuesday. Today’s musical performance will be Martin Brothers, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Vegetable judging will be held today and children will be able to compete in a pedal tractor pull in the fair midway. There will be a garden tractor pull at 6:30 p.m. in the main track. Admission to the track grandstand is $6.
Thursday, Ruby will perform from 5 to 6 p.m, followed by the Basement Band and Tug Creek at 8:30. The truck and tractor pull will be held at 7 p.m. with admission $10.
Friday, the Southern Outlaws band will perform from 5 to 8 p.m. on the main stage, followed by the Band Hannah from 8:30 to 11 p.m. Another truck and tractor pull is scheduled at 7 p.m. on the track, with admission $10.
The fair closes Saturday with a program that includes the Randall Brothers duo at 3 p.m. on the stage. Brett Allen Morgan will perform on the stage at 8:15. The demolition derby begins at 6, with gates open at 4. Admission to the track is $10.
