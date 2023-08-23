A steady rain and occasional burst of far-off thunder rolled over the 145th annual Transfer Harvest Home Fair Wednesday night, but if the weather dampened the spectators and the demolition derby track, it had no effect on the spirits of those in the cars and the stands.
The derby was a highlight of Wednesday’s festivities, along with bingo games, rabbit judging and a concert by the County Mayo Irish band
The fair continues through Saturday with two more demolition derbies, truck and tractor pulls, live music and more.
Thursday’s events include judging of the poultry posters — the fair’s chicken judging is being performed through photography to control an outbreak of avian flu — a rib-smoking exhibition, concert by Chris Higbee, and another demolition derby.
Friday will bring a car and antique tractor show, wool spinning exhibition, concert by Bishop Road, and, yes, a demolition derby.
The fair closes Saturday with an antique tractor show, kids festival, truck and tractor pull, and a concert by the Dorals.
The full fair schedule can be found at transferfair.com.
