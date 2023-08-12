Sharon, PA (16146)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High around 85F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 63F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.