Mercer County will have a dark side – at next year’s solar eclipse – which could mean a bright outlook for tourism.
The northwestern section of the county falls in the path of the mid-afternoon, April 8 total eclipse.
And the Mercer County Tourist Promotion Agency isn’t going to let the phenomena pass it by, Peggy Mazyck, the organization’s president and chief executive officer said.
Already on the boards is the Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce promotion of an eclipse watching event at Riverside Park.
“We’re also working with Thiel College’s library and the Gibson house in Jamestown,’’ Mazyck said. “We want to involve local properties who are thinking about having eclipse events.’’
Much of neighboring Trumbull County will get to see the total eclipse.
Other parts of the country in the full eclipse path are cranking out promotions with hotel deals and other activities. Erie’s tourist agency is offering up to 10,000 free viewing glasses for visitors.
And there’s no end to online eclipse merchandise already for sale. Jewelry, T-shirts and coffee mugs are just a few of the items.
A total solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the sun and the Earth and covers the entire sun. That’s different from the annular solar eclipse set to occur Oct. 14.
An an annular eclipse, the moon doesn’t completely cover the sun when the moon is at a farther point away from the Earth. The western part of the U.S. will get to see 90 percent coverage of the sun, while locally we’ll see roughly 30 percent during that event.
April’s full eclipse will swoop up north easterly from Mexico, through the heart of the U.S. Midwest and then to Canada.
The eastern section of Mercer County isn’t getting a total eclipse. But close: More than 90 percent of the sun will be covered for most residents.
The next total solar eclipse to hit the continental U.S. is in 2044. But it isn’t going to come close to Pennsylvania, just the western part of the nation.
But the skies are hardly empty now. The annual Perseid meteor shower is ongoing and will reach its peak early Saturday morning with the shower continuing for several following days.
Carried Away Outfitters in Greenville is hosting an event for kayaking on Pymatuning Lake Saturday night to watch meteors for a couple of hours. After that, it’s wine and cheese at nearby Gatehouse Winery, said store owner Casey Shilling.
It’s very iffy if that could be done for April’s solar eclipse, Shilling said.
“I would love to do that for the eclipse, but it’s likely going to be pretty cold then,’’ he said. “But finding a nice place to hike to see that would be pretty cool.’’
