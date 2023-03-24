HERMITAGE – Parents, students and fans erupted into cheers when police and fire trucks escorting the bus carrying Kennedy Catholic High School’s state championship girls basketball team rolled into the school’s parking lot Friday afternoon.
“They couldn’t actually believe they won the whole thing,’’ said a hand-clapping Robin Vincent. She and her husband, Scott, attended Thursday’s game to watch their daughter Monique play. KC beat Homer-Center in the Class 2A state championship in Hershey.
When players walked into the school’s gym Friday for a victory ceremony, the scoreboard was illuminated with the championship score: 65-45.
“We here at Kennedy Catholic have something special,’’ coach Justin Magestro said in speaking to the audience of around 75 people. “We had a lot of down times this year.’’
At the start of the season, the team was 0-4, Magestro reminded the crowd.
The turning point was the victory over Blackhawk, he said. Late in the game the team was down by 12 points but clawed its way back in the fourth quarter.
“We found a way to win,’’ Magestro said.
It was 22 years ago that the team won its last state championship. They came close last year by losing in the championship game against Northumberland Christian School.
Despite the season’s dismal start, the team didn’t fold, Magestro said.
“Not one day in practice did we have any drama,’’ he said.
And returning players this year understood they needed to make up for that loss.
“It was the journey along the way that made it special,’’ Magestro said. “It’s hard to get to the state championship. It’s even harder to win it.’’
It wasn’t by accident that Magestro placed the three returning seniors – Cassie Dancak, Isabella Bianco and Hayden Keith – closest to the podium.
“I’ve never experienced anything like this before,’’ a tearful Dancak told the crowd.
Before and after the ceremony attendees and players talked about their private feelings.
Sophomore player Layke Fields said she was thrilled.
“It was amazing to win it,’’ Fields said of the championship. She credited her father for her inspirational play. She led KC Thursday with 23 points and 11 rebounds.
“My dad said I can accomplish anything,’’ she said.
This was the second KC Cinderella story this past year.
The first was over the summer when the school was on the brink of financially collapsing. Enough money was raised to keep the institution afloat.
“We almost said goodbye to the school to winning a state championship,’’ said Vince Cardamon, who served three years ago as the school’s interim president. “This championship means so much to everyone in the Kennedy Catholic family.’’
Timing of the victory was extra special to Karen Ionta, who starts her new job Monday as president of the Kennedy Catholic Family school system.
“What a way to start,’’ Ionta said.
And Friday also was good timing for Scott Vincent.
“Today is my birthday,’’ he said with a big smile.
After the program Dancak jumped off the stage still wearing a piece of net she cut from the Giant Center basketball hoop net around her neck. When asked how long she was going to wear it, she replied, “Until I can’t.’’
Nailing the victory took sacrifice Dancak said. Countless hours were spent in practice and playing in off-season leagues.
“You see other people going to pool parties and doing other things while we’re practicing and playing,’’ she said. “But it made every minute of that work worth it.’’
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.