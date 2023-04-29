HERMITAGE – Students run through both the rain and the spray of a fire hose during the April Showers fundraiser on Friday at Hickory High School.
When COVID-19 restrictions prevented the Special Olympics’ usual Polar Plunge fundraiser near Pittsburgh, school districts developed smaller fundraisers instead.
For Hickory, which has a unified bocce team of 18 special education students and high school helpers, that alternative was April Showers — where students and staff donate money to the Special Olympics, then run underneath water sprayed by Hermitage firetrucks.
