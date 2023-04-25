FARRELL — For some, a show by the Tamburitzans are a chance to experience different ethnic and musical traditions from throughout Europe — an experience that will be making its return to the Shenango Valley this weekend following a 20-year absence.
But for others, the group is a tradition spanning generations with multiple ties to the area. The current executive director, Alyssa Bushunow, has had grandparents, parents and other relatives all perform with The Tamburitzans.
“I’ve been with The Tamburitzans for as long as I’ve been alive,” Bushunow said.
The Tamburitzans will be performing at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the ACTS Performing Arts Center at 40 S. Irvine Ave., Sharon. The show has since sold out.
The group features traditional costumes, songs and instruments from a variety of ethnic cultural sources, including Croatian, Bulgarian, Ukrainian, Greek, and Jewish.
However, the group combines these traditions and history with a modern technological spin, which Bushunow credits to the group’s artistic director George “Butch” Kresovich, who formerly worked on shows at Epcot in Disney World.
“His goal with us was to make traditional Eastern European entertainment more accessible, or as he puts it, ‘traditional folk with a fresh coat of paint,’” Bushunow said.
After the show, which is expected to take a couple hours, the Croatian American Civic Club at 412 Staunton St., Farrell, will open its doors and kitchen to the public, along with the members of The Tamburitzans, for a “Croatian jam session,” club member Janet Buzzeo said.
Aside from providing viewers a musical and educational experience, The Tamburitzans’ performance in Sharon will mark their first Mercer County performance in about 20 years, an area with many connections to the group.
Bushunow has family’s ties to The Tamburitzans that begin with her grandparents, Fred and Rose Husnick, whose parents were Croatian immigrants who made it a point to share their culture with their children in America.
Fred was a Farrell native and Rose’s family lived in Plum Borough, near Pittsburgh.
When her father raised some money after selling their pigs, he wanted to devote the windfall to his children by purchasing instruments for his three oldest daughters.
Since Croatian music was already important to the family and Rose had seen the Tamburitzans perform in Pittsburgh as a child, her father’s investment allowed her to start performing Croatian music.
As the girls’ skills improved, they started performing Croatian music informally at events such as family or church functions — sometimes joined by their father, who Rose said played at the urging of his daughters rather than any inherent musical ability.
“He had farmers’ hands, so he couldn’t really play as well as we could, but he could follow along,” Rose said of her father.
Rose and a sister ended up getting scholarships to perform with The Tamburitzans, then called the Duquesne University Tamburitzans, due to their connection to Duquesne University, where Rose met Fred.
The two married and moved to Brookfield, where they continued performing Croatian music. The pair even started a family band, the Veseli Tamburitzans, which produced records and CDs, and helped introduce their children to Croatian music.
The next generation to join The Tamburitzans included Fred and Rose’s son Mark Husnick, who performed with the group during the 1980s.
It was there that Mark later met his spouse, Carla, who came from an Italian household near Pittsburgh but also participated in junior tamburitzan groups growing up.
Mark went on to join the Veseli Tamburitzans in 1986, after he graduated from Duquesne University, and has continued to perform with different groups over the years. Carla’s musical career includes serving as an instructor with a junior tamburitzan group in Monroeville, and the couple’s youngest daughter, Isabella, is currently performing with The Tamburitzans.
“It’s just a blessing to have the entire family so engaged with their heritage and being able to participate in the group over the years,” Mark said.
The Tamburitzans became an independent nonprofit organization in 2014, hence the name change, although partial scholarships are still available and students from outside Duquesne University are able to join the group, Mark said.
Students who join the group are responsible for “everything,” from putting up and breaking down the sets to their own costumes, Carla said.
“I think people are marveled by the fact that the students are doing all of this preparation and traveling while full-time college students,” Carla said.
That dedication from everyone involved in The Tamburitzans, from the students to the staff and board members, is what helps make the show a success. Even the group’s board president, Charles R. Cubelic, drives the group’s bus, Mark said.
Bushunow was a member of a junior tamburitzan group and later joined The Tamburitzans as a performer from 2011 to 2015, where she met her husband.
Considering the effort it takes to rehearse and put on the show, along with the hours of traveling to different venues, Bushunow likened the effort behind The Tamburitzans to a medical school or other intensive care program.
“You spend so much time together and depend on each other and share so many experiences, that the group really becomes a family,” Bushunow said.
Bushunow said one of the group’s current members is from the Shenango Valley area. That student’s mother then introduced Bushunow to ACTS Vice President Susan Piccirilli.
After some discussion, Piccirilli showed Bushunow the newly-renovated Performing Arts Center in late November last year.
Although Bushunow attended Kennedy Catholic Family of Schools as a child, she remembered seeing The Tamburitzans perform at Sharon High School a couple decades ago and discussed bringing the group to perform at the Performing Arts Center.
Months of planning eventually led to this weekend’s performance, and the subsequent planned visit to the Croatian American Civic Club.
“It’s not something that happens with every show, but we are trying to do it more and more,” Bushunow said of the group’s stop at the club. “We’ve found that, wherever we are, people love to meet the group’s members in a more intimate setting and try to learn some of those dances that people see on stage.”
However, the group are other ties to the Shenango Valley aside from just the Husnick family.
According to historical information Buzzeo uncovered, one of the group’s longtime directors, Walter Kolar, married Masury, Ohio native Jennie Peternac and often visited the area to visit friends and family.
One of those people Kolar worked with was a local composer, teacher and creator of tambura instruments, Paul Perman.
Some of Paul’s musical compositions remain in use despite being well over 100 years old, Buzzeo said. Paul also created a tambura group to teach Croatian music to children, including a young Fred Husnick, which often met at the Croatian American Civic Club.
Paul’s great-grandson, Thomas Perman, is known to modern audiences as the president of ACTS, which turned the former church into the Performing Arts Center, along with 40 Below, located underneath the center.
Although Croatian culture wasn’t practiced very strongly in his home growing up, Thomas said there has always been a history in his family of performers, from his great-grandfather’s time playing Croatian music to other relatives performing in local bands and Army bands during the 1940s and 1950s.
Thomas has attended a few events at the Croatian club in the past and looked forward to seeing The Tamburitzans’ performance on Sunday.
If this upcoming performance generates a positive response from the community — and tickets have already sold out for the show, compared to about 15 tickets available on Friday — Thomas said he was interested in bringing The Tamburitzans back for regular shows, depending on the group’s schedule and continued interest from audiences.
“I’m extremely proud that we could host them and provide this opportunity for the community,” Thomas said.
Like David L. Dye on Facebook or email him at .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.