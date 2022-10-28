SHARON — As the late October sun fell Friday behind the city’s West Hill, 10-year-old Justice Hacker played with her dog, Hazel Mae.
Justice and her mother, Casey, came in from Hubbard for Sharon’s inaugural Frightfully Fun Fest event, but Mom said they’re no stranger to Sharon’s celebrations.
“We come down her for all the little things,” Casey said. “It’s beautiful here.”
The Hackers were joined by hundreds of people for the Halloween celebration, which featured a pop-up artisan marketplace, a pet costume judged by Strayhaven Animal Shelter of Greenville, a pumpkin decorating contest, a trunk-or-treat and other activities for children and grownups alike.
DJ Chris Fink played music ahead of a concert by fiddler Chris Higbee.
Sponsors for the event were UPMC Horizon and Jameson hospitals for the market, Primary Health Network and Primary Health Network Charitable Foundation for the children’s activities, and Miller Lite and Quaker Steak and Lube restaurant for the entertainment.
Frightfully Fun Fest is part of Sharon’s ongoing campaign to hold events to attract visitors to the city’s downtown business district.
This includes the area around Quaker Steak and Lube, where the city plans to create a riverfront entertainment complex paid for with pandemic relief funds.
Sharon’s next marketplace event will be noon to 6 p.m. on Nov. 26, for Small Business Saturday at the former Army-Navy store at East State Street and Shenango Avenue. The event will include strolling characters, a Christmas tree-lighting ceremony and a visit from Santa bearing Daffin’s candy bars.
If Shawn Ayers’ reaction to Frightfully Fun Fest is any indication, Sharon’s going to have a difficult time topping it on Small Business Saturday. Ayers brought his family in for the event and was glad he did.
“This is nice,” he said. “Something different for the kids.”
