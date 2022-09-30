Family

Family members of the late Dr. Morren Greenburg gathered at Sharon Community Health Center in Sharon Thursday evening to dedicate the office to Greenburg. A Hermitage resident, Greenburg served as a physician in the area for 61 years and worked at Sharon Region Medical Center and then later on at Community Health.

SHARON – “He was a good man.’’

Those words couldn’t be attributed to any single person attending the ceremony Thursday night to dedicate the Sharon Community Health Center office in memory of the late Dr. Morren Greenburg.

They were the sentiment of everyone who turned out.





“We have a responsibility to him,’’ Sarah Abalos, chairwoman of the non-profit organization said. “He was a role model.’’

A Hermitage resident, Greenburg passed away in January at 89. For most of his career, he was a general practitioner with Sharon Regional Medical Center and later in his career at the Health Center.



Dr. Morren Greenburg, then in his early 80s, competes in the long jump at the 2014 Mercer County Senior Games. A track and field standout in his youth, Greenburg maintained his fitness by running well into his senior years.

He graduated from Farrell High School, where he exceled at track, and he continued running throughout his life. His athletic spirit spilled over into his professional world.

“He was a team player and a team doctor,’’ Abalos said.

Even into his 80s he never thought age was a reason to slow down, Sherry Greenburg, his widow, said after the reception.



Sherry Greenburg, views a plaque bestowed by the Sharon Community Health Center Thursday dedicating its Sharon office to honor her late husband, late Dr. Morren Greenburg.

“He was a very young soul,’’ she said.

And there was something else within him, she added.

“He would tell people to live up to their potential,’’ she said. “He was always about your potential.’’

The family members attending the dedication included Greenburg’s sons, Brian, Jeff and Bob.



Jeff Greenburg, a son of the late Dr. Morren Greenburg, was among his family members attending an office dedication in his memory Thursday evening at Sharon Community Health Center. 

“It’s a big day to be able to reflect on our dad,’’ Jeff said. He added the family was appreciative of the center for recognizing his father.

Brian noted his father considered himself a family practitioner throughout his career.

“He had a 61-year run,’’ Brian said. “That’s unheard of.’’

Perhaps Greenburg’s greatest achievement was how patients with difficult ailments left his office spiritually.

As his obituary said: “He subscribed to the philosophy that laughter was the best medicine and often said, ‘If I can’t make them feel better, I want to at least make them laugh.’”

