SHARON – “He was a good man.’’
Those words couldn’t be attributed to any single person attending the ceremony Thursday night to dedicate the Sharon Community Health Center office in memory of the late Dr. Morren Greenburg.
They were the sentiment of everyone who turned out.
“We have a responsibility to him,’’ Sarah Abalos, chairwoman of the non-profit organization said. “He was a role model.’’
A Hermitage resident, Greenburg passed away in January at 89. For most of his career, he was a general practitioner with Sharon Regional Medical Center and later in his career at the Health Center.
He graduated from Farrell High School, where he exceled at track, and he continued running throughout his life. His athletic spirit spilled over into his professional world.
“He was a team player and a team doctor,’’ Abalos said.
Even into his 80s he never thought age was a reason to slow down, Sherry Greenburg, his widow, said after the reception.
“He was a very young soul,’’ she said.
And there was something else within him, she added.
“He would tell people to live up to their potential,’’ she said. “He was always about your potential.’’
The family members attending the dedication included Greenburg’s sons, Brian, Jeff and Bob.
“It’s a big day to be able to reflect on our dad,’’ Jeff said. He added the family was appreciative of the center for recognizing his father.
Brian noted his father considered himself a family practitioner throughout his career.
“He had a 61-year run,’’ Brian said. “That’s unheard of.’’
Perhaps Greenburg’s greatest achievement was how patients with difficult ailments left his office spiritually.
As his obituary said: “He subscribed to the philosophy that laughter was the best medicine and often said, ‘If I can’t make them feel better, I want to at least make them laugh.’”
