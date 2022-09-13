SHARON – A soon-to-open business in Sharon promises to bring multiple levels of entertainment to the community.
Several themed bars will be the highlight of Nova Destinations, 23 Chestnut Ave., Sharon.
Owner Walter Novosel said the establishment will be opening to the public in November or December.
“I love creating,” Novosel said. “I love exploring, so people walk in the door and have a choice of six or seven things to do.”
The building has four floors and a basement. The businesses will open in phases. Novosel predicts that it will take two years to complete the entire operation.
“There will be food and drink and a whole new experience in a new atmosphere,” Novosel said.
Phase one will a 1920s-'30s style speakeasy with drinks and appetizers in the basements. After that, Nova will start working on a tiki bar on the back patio, and enclose the space.
The first floor will open in phase one as an English pub. It will be open for lunch and dinner.
“We want to make it all as authentic as possible,” Novosel said.
The second floor will feature an event space, with live music, comedy shows, dueling pianos and mystery dinner theaters, Novosel said.
In phase two, Nova will add ax-throwing and an escape room.
“It will be a place you can go and have an appetizer and grab dinner later,” Novosel said.
On the third floor, Nova will offer fine dining with white tablecloths and a rotating menu. And the fourth floor will have a simulated rooftop bar, with garage doors for walls. It will feature a high-end wine and cocktail bar.
Phase three will feature the addition of a wedding event space, as well as 20 boutique hotel rooms themed for the experience.
“If you have someone driving in from far away on a Thursday, they could go to the mystery dinner theater and get to experience the city and walking around,” Novosel said. “It’s a big city feel in a smaller, controlled space."
The four-story brick building, built about 1910 as the Willsonia Building, was last used by the Brewtus Brewing Co. as a brewery and restaurant. Brewtus closed in 2018 after being in business three years.
The city of Sharon awarded Nova Destinations a grant of $150,000 to start up in Sharon, but the Novosels have a history in Sharon.
His grandfather owned Walt’s Inn, formerly across from what was Sharon Steel in Farrell, and his uncle owned Billy’s Black and Gold, formerly on Sharpsville Avenue in Sharon.
“Sharon has a great downtown feel,” Novosel said. “It has a beautiful downtown, with stuff you’d typically find in a bigger downtown.”
Novosel considered opening in the Volant or Pulaski area, where he owns Nova Cellars Winery, Fractured Grape Wine Cellars, Knockin Noggin Cidery & Winery and Paul’s Coffee in New Wilmington. They have also just started up a seltzery on a 2-acre property. Novosel said there is only one other seltzery on the east coast.
“Everything we’re doing in Sharon, we’ve been researching for 10 years,” Novosel said. “The building lends itself to what we’ve been wanting to do.”
