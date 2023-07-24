A packed house turned out Monday night for the first major event at Riverside Park’s Graul Amphitheater since ...
“We go back 40 years and there has never been a show like this,” said Dana Schroyer, a member of the Restore Riverside Park group, which sponsored a concert by Yachtley Crew, a California-based yacht rock cover band that bills itself as “The Monsters of Soft Rock.”
Yacht rock is a musical genre noted for soft rock with elaborate production values, and influences of jazz and rhythm and blues melodies. Yachtley Crew’s set Monday night included “Reelin’ in the Years” by Steely Dan, “Maneater” by Hall and Oates, “Steal Away” by Robbie Dupree.
The show featured guitarist and harmonica player Mitch Littler as an opening act.
Food trucks from Haitian Sensation, Smoky Martin’s BBQ and Independent Taco were on hand to sell food to the concertgoers.
Greenville’s summer concert series continues with The Side Effects band at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14.
