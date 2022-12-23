SHARON — During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Taylor Galaska spent time out and about taking photos of Sharon’s historic homes and sharing them on social media.
“It became very popular,” he said of his posts.
The posts included details about each property, generating lots of interest from folks near and far.
Some of those individuals told Galaska that he should publish a book featuring the stories and photos he was sharing.
“Grand Homes of the Gilded Age” was born, benefiting the Sharon Historical Society, of which Galaska is president.
The coffee-table-style book was released this fall, and they’ve already had to order more copies.
“We’re mailing them all across the country,” said Galaska, who also hosted a book-release lecture in October for community members .
Galaska took the lead on the yearlong project, getting help with the design and editing process from his friend Stephen Francis.
The book features about 60 homes, some of which are still standing, along with information about when they were built, owners and architectural details plus current and old photos.
“I call it ‘house genealogy,’” he said of his research of property deeds, old citiy directories, maps, census records and historical society archives.
The book’s introduction discusses the Gilded Age in Sharon from about 1850 to 1915. The cover shows a century-old postcard photo of what is now Clepper Manor — a favorite of Galaska’s.
There are about 10 pages with photos and stories about the Buhl Mansion, where Galaska works as the guest house’s supervisor.
Now owned by the Winner family, the mansion was completed in 1896 by Sharon businessman Frank Buhl.
“This was a wedding present to his wife Julia,” Galaska said, leading a brief tour of the bed and breakfast.
It was built by Youngstown architect Charles Owsley in the Richardsonian Romanesque style.
It cost $60,000 to build, and the 150 Italian bricklayers were granted citizenship for the United States after completing the job.
The Winners added golf leaf to the front parlor. The library, which used to house the dining room, has a sandstone fireplace with the inscription “Good friends, good fire, good cheer.”
The formal dining room is more of a showpiece with a solid mahogany table, antiques, and delicate china with the “W” monogram.
“It’s one of six sets in the world,” Galaska said of the china.
Guests heading upstairs often stop to admire the large stained glass window on the landing. It also has the “W” monogram along with roses, Mrs. Buhl’s favorite flower.
The original window was Tiffany stained glass and no one knows what happened to it as the mansion changed ownership through the years, Galaska said. It included the Buhl family’s coat of arm.
Across the street at 381 E. State St. is another historic home that was once owned by the Whitla family — relatives of the Buhls.
It’s also owned by the Winners. There are now apartments on the upper floors, and its restoration continues.
Galaska lives on the West Hill in a Victorian home owned by Tom Misko, who converted the structure into apartments.
“I could see the potential,” Galaska said of the first time he saw the apartment.
Galaska loves living in an historic property and pointed out the original floors, beams, window seats, light fixtures and leaded glass windows.
“It’s definitely a hidden gem,” he said.
The home was built in 1883 by John Carley, who was in the lumber and building supply industry.
Galaska hopes that the stories surrounding Sharon’s historic homes continue to live on, and he’s happy to be part of that.
He’d like to work on a second book that focuses on Sharon homes from the early 1900s through the 1940s and hopes to live in and restore his own historic home someday.
He serves on Sharon City Council and has a great love for the town and its history.
“It’s really important to me. We’re on the cusp of something really great,” he said.
For more information about the Sharon Historical Society or to order a copy of the book, visit sharonhistoricalsociety.com. “Grand Homes of the Gilded Age” is available in hardback and soft cover and can be purchased online or at local businesses including Gifted at Applegate, Buhl Mansion and the Wandering Soul book store, all in Sharon.
