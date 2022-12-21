HERMITAGE — For thousands of years — dating to a time when people measured time not with calendars but by the paths carved by celestial bodies — humans have celebrated the winter solstice, the year’s shortest day and longest night.
That tradition continued Wednesday in Hermitage, with the city’s inaugural Winter Solstice Fire and Burning of the Yule Lot. The event began at 5:30 p.m., about 30 minutes after sunset on the shortest day, at Rodney White Olympic Park.
Attendees were treated to music, food and beverages, including a beer wagon and horse-drawn wagon rides provided by Empty Nest Farm Clydesdales.
The event also included another time-honored seasonal tradition — burning of the yule log, which included a participatory element.
People were able to take slips of paper, write their own wishes, plans for next year or a symbolic representation of something from 2022 they wanted to consign to the yule log’s ashes when it was set ablaze.
Just after 5 p.m. Wednesday, the sun slipped beneath the horizon — or, if you want to be pedantic, the Earth’s rotation shifted our perspective to the point where solstice celebration guests could no longer see the sun — beginning the year’s longest period of darkness and marking the beginning of astronomical winter. Starting today, the light will return in increments of a few seconds each day.
The solstice is the result of the Earth’s 23-degree axial tilt. During our winter, the Northern Hemisphere turns away from the sun, whose rays directly strike the Southern Hemisphere, which experiences summer this time of year. The tilt is reversed during our summer, winter in the Southern Hemisphere.
By New Year’s Eve, we will have roughly nine hours and 15 minutes of daylight, about three minutes more than Wednesday. In the months to come, sunlight will bathe the Northern Hemisphere for a little longer each day until June 21 — the summer solstice — when we will enjoy 15 hours and eight minutes of daylight and a 9 p.m. sunset.
But for now, the yule log lights the darkness.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.