JANUARY
1 – Sharon student plays in Tournament of Roses Parade: Sharon High School senior Caleb Childs participated with the Salvation Army Band in the annual Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, Calif.
4 – Getting to work: On the year’s first business day, Judge D. Neil McEwen, Controller Stephen J. Sherman, County Treasurer Amber White, and district judges sworn in during a ceremony at the Mercer County Courthouse.
4 – Counties getting funds to fight opioid abuse: Mercer County was one of 50 counties in Pennsylvania to receive a historic global opioid settlement expected to bring $1 billion to the state to fight the opioid crisis.
5 – Fire destroys park’s iconic Blue Streak roller coaster: “The coaster is gone,” said Summit Township Volunteer Fire Chief Dan O’Meara. The fire started from a controlled burn of old wood nearby the coaster, which was being demolished in historic Conneaut Lake Park.
5 – Developer checks out of Shenango Inn project: Developers who were interested in restoring the Shenango Inn as a luxury hotel and restaurant backed out of the plan. City officials hope other investors will show interest.
6 – Local COVID cases surging: Hospitals report near peaks of COVID cases but also state they are not overtaxed at this point.
6 – Overdue for Dzuricsko: Legendary Hickory High School coach and athletic director to be inducted into Pennsylvania Track and Field Hall of Fame.
8 – Cybersecurity career program to be offered locally: The eCenter in LindenPointe announces cybersecurity career program, partnering with Cisco global networks for training, technology use, and networking, and with CompTIA for cybersecurity analyst course, IT network operation work, and Security+ course.
8 – Food pantry seeks new director, building as leaders step aside: Loaves and Fishes of Mercer is looking for a new leader and a new location, as Sandra Probst and her husband, William, plan to step down.
10 – Help wanted – Sharon trying to fill several positions in city workforce: Several retirements have left the city of Sharon short-handed and searching for assistance. City Manager Bob Fiscus asks Sharon residents for patience while the city tries to fill the positions.
10 – ‘Bullhorn lady’ in riot wants new attorney: Rachel M. Powell, 41, of New Lebanon, Mercer County, seeks a new attorney as she apparently considers a plea offer following her indictment on multiple federal charges for her alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
11 – Woman hit, seriously injured by garbage truck: A Sharon woman was seriously injured after being hit by a Tri-County Industries garbage truck. Police responded to the accident at 4:06 a.m. at East Silver Street, just west of North Oakland Avenue.
12 – Elections Department gets spacious new home: The Mercer County election offices moved from the basement of the county courthouse to a separate building a block from the courthouse, giving the staff and its mission some much needed breathing room. The new location is 130 N. Pitt St., Mercer.
13 – GOP candidates make their pitch for governor’s job: Election integrity, mail-in voting and Democrat Josh Shapiro were topics of a lively discussion at the Republican gubernatorial debate at the Scottish Rite Cathedral in New Castle.
13 – County man charged in abuse of horses: A Mercer County resident faces charges after the Humane Society of Mercer County removed eight horses and found a ninth horse dead on the man’s property. Charles Mezzara of 199 Lake Road was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals causing serious bodily injury or death and neglect of animals.
14 – DA probes meeting issues at Farrell schools: A Farrell School Board member files complaints over possible violations of the Sunshine Law after the board moved the meeting venue without notice.
14 – Hickory VFW Golf Course closed: Closure ends nearly a century of golfing history in Hermitage.
14 – A long road to recovery – with some help: Stephanie Tubb of Sharon had both legs amputated as a result of being hit by a garbage truck while walking to work in downtown Sharon. The community stepped up to help her and her family.
Jan 15 —MLK’s legacy lives on in Thiel’s student life: Now revered, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was reviled by many during his lifetime. Thief College Student Life Department seeks to not just remember King and his work but to also continue making sure students feel safe and included, regardless of their backgrounds.
15 – Thar she snows: Region braces for a whale of a winter storm arriving over the weekend, delivering more than eight inches of snowfall.
15 – Teachers, subs are hot commodity: School districts compete, struggle to fill desks; some go virtual.
17 – Back and better than ever: Mercer County Hall of Fame returns from a one-year hiatus to enshrine 11 former athletic standouts, including Andre Coleman, Amy Allen, Paul Sanders, Erin Borowicz, Pat Cavanaugh, Bob Morris, Jim Raykie, Jim Tamber, Jerome Nixon, Rod Wright, and posthumous inductee Keith Woods.
17 – Riding out the storm: Travelers race to get home ahead of season’s first winter storm, which dropped more than a foot of snow on the area.
19 – Storm effects linger: The aftereffects of the recent winter storm continue to plague the area, causing tears in the dome at Leadville Area Recreation Complex and bringing Thiel College to deflate its dome to avoid a similar fate. The storm caused power outages, water issues, and made travel for cars and pedestrians, especially school children, treacherous.
20 – COG announces new director: Mercer County Regional Council of Government names Jill Boozer as its new executive director, replacing Kim DiCintio who is planning to retire after 28 years in the position.
20 – Report: 1 in 3 miles of Pennsylvania streams, rivers impaired: By count of the Department of Environmental Protection, 27,886 stream miles are impaired, which includes segments of the Shenango River.
21 – Hermitage native Lackey finishes 2nd on ‘Jeopardy!’: Dr. Peter Lackey, a graduate of Kennedy Catholic High School and a professor at Westminster College, couldn’t stop 37-time champion Amy Schneider and came in second place on the national game show.
22 – “Superload” journeys through Mercer County. Slowly.: With a top speed of 30 miles per hour, a gigantic decommissioned metal tank from a West Milton, N.Y., nuclear training site made its way across Pennsylvania, including roads in Mercer County, to its destination in Wampum, Pa., in southern Lawrence County.
22 – Sidewalk shuffle; Snow-choked walks pose hazard, but Sharon has no easy solution: Snow-choked sidewalks cause potential hazard in Sharon, which does not provide bus transportation within the district.
24 – Boxer gets a knockout smile from 2 local dentists: New Hermitage dentists Dr. Krysten Clark and Dr. Tyler Miller of Hickory Hills Family Dental, in corroboration with Barstool Sports that owns Rough N’ Rowdy, repaired and replaced the decayed and damaged teeth of James Pugh, who went into boxing under the name Trailer Park to pay for dental work. Barstool Sports paid for Pugh’s new teeth.
24 – Keith Butler retires: Steeler’s defensive coordinator steps down; Sharon High product Teryl Austin could get job: Pittsburgh Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler retired on Jan. 22, less than a week after his 19th season with the team ended in a blowout playoff loss to Kansas City. Assistant coach and Sharon High School standout Teryl Austin is a consideration for the position.
25 – Sharon installs sensors in middle high school: Sharon City School District officials recently approved installing non-video sensors – which will detect potential incidents, including smoking and gunshots – in bathrooms at the high school.
25 – Betty White’s legacy: Donations to local animal shelter: The Betty White challenge in the actress’ memory inspired supporters to donate more than $8,000 to the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter. The challenge, which concluded on Jan. 17, the actress’s 100th birthday, encouraged people to donate toward animal organizations across the country in her memory.
26 – Virus care still taxing UPMC hospitals locally: With the COVID-19 pandemic heading into a third year, the virus is still a major health problem in Mercer and Lawrence counties, said Dr. Beth Piccione, interim president at UPMC Jameson and UPMC Horizon.
26 – French Creek named 2022 Pennsylvania River of the Year: Long a community treasure, French Creek’s value was proclaimed to an even wider audience when it was selected as Pennsylvania’s River of the Year.
27 – Dr. Oz makes his pitch: Senate candidate Mehmet Oz promotes shared values with Grove City College students during a visit to campus.
27 – Drug task force head withdraws his plea of no contest: The suspended head of Mercer County’s Drug Task Force, William F. Brown of Greenville, withdrew a no-contest plea to prostitution-related charges.
29 – Bridge collapse helps Biden build his case: President Joe Biden touts infrastructure plan at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, just hours after a main artery bridge collapsed in the city. Herald Photo Editor Tanner Mondok provided first-hand photo coverage of the event.
29 – Mercer’s mayor post in legal snarl: Douglas Lindey claimed the most votes to win election as Mercer’s mayor, but he didn’t meet the legal requirements to take the seat, according to the borough solicitor.
29 – Fatal plane crash near Grove City likely caused by mechanical failure: The pilot of a plane that crashed Nov. 24, 2021, in Pine Township had the Grove City Airport in sight before he lost contact with air traffic controllers. NTSB preliminary findings report points to problem of oil leak.
31 – Skaters return to Lake Julia: As skaters took to the ice Jan. 30 on Lake Julia in Buhl Park, some played impromptu hockey games while others carefully guided their children along. Colder temps thickened the enough for visitors to skate safely since 2018.
FEBRUARY
1 – Phil’s opening act; Local band to perform at Punxsutawney for Groundhog Day: When Punxsutawney Phil emerges from his slumber Feb. 2 to look for his shadow, he’ll be preceded by musical entertainment provided by the local band Juvenile Characteristics.
3 – Winter redux: Snow returns to local, national forecast with a vengeance, dropping several more inches of snow on top of a previous snowfall of more than 12 inches in some areas. Freezing rain and frigid temperatures closed many schools and businesses.
4 – New developer looking at Shenango Inn: A new developer presented a plan for the Shenango Inn property. Michael Yanko of the Yanko Group of New York, said the group is launching a new wellness lodging brand called Camelot Hotels powered by Jurny. This announcement came after a previous developer dropped the purchase contract.
4 – Bye-Bye Bosco: Pymatuning Deer Park in Jamestown is forced to move endangered species inside the park, including birds, lemurs,, three big cats, and Bosco, who lived at the zoo for several years. This is the result of a lawsuit by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animalsand the Animal Defense Fund. The animals were moved into the custody of The Wild Animal Sanctuary, a global federation of animal sanctuaries.
5 – A new development – Court ruling could open door to executing town center plan in mall area: Legal troubles holding up redevelopment of the Shenango Valley Mall and the city’s town center project got a boost with a court decision in favor of property-owning family over JC Penney’s, the mall’s sole anchor tenant.
5 – New map of Pennsylvania legislative districts approved: The five-member commission redrawing the boundaries of Pennsylvania’s state legislative districts approved new maps for the next decade, with a focus on the state’s fast-growing Latino population that could change the face of the predominantly white House and Senate.
9 – Longietti won’t seek 9th term: The valley’s state Rep. Mark Longietti (D-7) announced he is leaving the state House job after 16 years.
9 – Forrest Brooke water woes worsen: A new water crisis cripples Forrest Brooke mobile home community in Jefferson Township. For more than three weeks, community residents in the mobile home park west of Mercer say they’ve been coping with little and undrinkable amounts of water.
10 – Making a value judgment: Hermitage schools, city to appeal tax reassessments. The school district and the city are jointly challenging three tax assessments – but officials say a county-wide reassessment may be the only long-term solution.
10 – Sharon High product Austin named Steelers’ defensive coordinator: Teryl Austin, a Sharon native, replaces Keith Butler in the position for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
11 – Sharon’s call to residents – Clear sidewalks: Sharon officials ask residents to shovel their sidewalks so people, especially students going to and from school, don’t have to walk on the streets. This is in response to snowstorms that hit the area and complaints that uncleared sidewalks forced people to use the street, a dangerous situation for pedestrians.
11 – “I knew I had to prove myself”; Jail warden blazed a trail for women in corrections: Erna Craig, the first female corrections officer and now jail warden, plans to retire after 41 years in Mercer County corrections.
14 – Marti Park playground upgrades keep all kids happy: Three innovative playgrounds built within the past few years in Marti Park, Wilmington Township, include one that meets accessibility from the Americans With Disabilities Act.
15 – Grove City woman shot outside Walmart near New Castle: A woman who was shot in the chest Sunday afternoon in the parking lot of Walmart near New Castle was listed in critical but stable condition Monday afternoon. State police said the the woman, identified only as a 43-year-old Grove City resident, was shot in the shopping center’s parking lot along West State Street in Union Township.
16 – Mercer gets a mayor – finally: Mercer Borough Council appoints Richard Konzen as the new mayor, following several confusing months about legalities in filling the vacancy.
17 – Longietti seat draws first bids: Mitchell Henderson of Greenville, a senior political science major at Westminster College, and Mercer County Commissioner Tim McGonigle are the first two people to enter the race for Mark Longietti’s seat as state representative for District 7.
17 – Parents of Greenville man who was killed in Sharon crash plead with city council: Richard Davies and Mary Ann Depofi, parents of Michael Davies who died Dec. 8 as the result of a crash Nov. 5 at Spencer Avenue and East Connelly Boulevard, plead with Sharon City Council to take further action. Council previously voted on an ordinance to prohibit right hand turns on red from Spencer onto East Connelly. Davies and Depofi argue it is not enough and recommended Spencer be turned into a dead end street.
18 – Sharon begins spending COVID windfall: Sharon city officials approved creating a fund to attract and support new businesses with $1 million from its American Rescue Plan grant.
19 – A second chance – As she brought life into the world, COVID almost took her away: Katie Rairigh of Hermitage spent 126 days in the hospital on a ventilator fighting COVID. During that time, her son, Isaac, was born by emergency Cesarean section at just 33 weeks. It took 40 days after his birth for Katie to be reunited with her baby.
19 – County EMS services reach crisis stage: EMS services in Mercer County are running in crisis mode, in desperate need of financial sustainability, citing an enormous shortage of operation funds and personnel shortages.
21 – Barn fire kills dozens of animals: Dozens of farm animals were lost in an early morning barn fire in northeastern Mercer County. A heat lamp inside the barn was determined to be the cause of the fire.
21 – Gigabyte broadband comes to Jamestown: Faster broadband is now available in Jamestown from Kinetic by Windstream.
23 – A wary eye from afar: Local residents with connections to Ukraine watch nervously as Russian troops roll into Ukraine.
24 – Pa. high court picks new map for U.S. House districts: Pennsylvania’s highest court broke a partisan deadlock over a new map of congressional districts by selecting boundaries that broadly adhere to the outlines of current districts.
24 – New drugs for COVID arrive – along with confusion: Two new drugs approved by the Food and Drug Administration to combat COVID-19 are being rolled out – and are creating confusion, according to a local pharmacy chain owner. The two medications in question come in pill form rather than injections and are also antiviral treatments for people who have contracted the virus.
25 – It’s full STEAM ahead in Farrell school lab: A curriculum integrating science, technology, engineering, the arts, and math is helping students learn unique skills in Justin Lewis’ classroom at Farrell High School.
25 – City seeks major grant to build new animal shelter: A state grant could potentially bring $1 million in funds to the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter, which, if approved, would be used to fund a planned new shelter.
26 – Matty to retire as Wilmington superintendent: The Wilmington Area School District will replace two of its top administrators, including Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Matty and elementary Principal George Endrizzi.
26 – Shenango Urban League helps small businesses weather COVID-19: A program funded by the U.S. Small Business Administration will help support small businesses in the area hit hard by the effects of COVID-19.
MARCH
1 – Sharon moves forward: Using part of its American Rescue Plan funds, the city of Sharon announced the hiring of Sherris Moreira of Hermitage as downtown development director and Courtney Cilli of Greenville as downtown events coordinator.
3 – Freedom Convoy rolls through county: A convoy of trucks traveled down Interstate 79 in Jackson Center in a grassroots campaign to protest overreaching government policies. The convoy started early in the day in Buffalo, N.Y., and passed through Pennsylvania on its way to a protest event in Washington, D.C.
3 – Hungry goats coming back: A herd of goats from Allegheny GoatScape will return to Sharon in the summer to eat poison ivy and other noxious plants from the river bank in River Gardens Park in downtown Sharon.
4 – Developer shares plans for reopening Shenango Inn: With a projected cost of $6 million, the former Shenango Inn is set for a soft opening on Nov. 29. Michael Yanko is the new developer.
5 – ‘Hamilton’ actor holds master class in Sharon: Marcus John, a mid-Atlantic-based artist, teacher, and producer, who was in Pittsburgh playing in the touring production of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, “Hamilton,” spent some time with students at Sharon High School giving them performing tips and critiques as they prepare for their upcoming high school musical, “Little Shop of Horrors.”
7- Energy costs driving inflation; gas tops $4: Pennsylvania pays more than U.S. for gasoline, propane; less for other utility fuels.
7 – Westminster grad flies high on Flywire: David King, a 1991 graduate of Westminster College, is honored by the college as entrepreneur of the year for his business adventures over the decades, including his latest pursuit, Flywire, a global payments service company.
8 – NLMK chairman responds to reports of sanctions: Vladimir Lisin, chairman of NLMK Pennsylvania’s Russia-based parent company, a Russian steel manufacturer with factories in Farrell and Sharon, expressed sympathy for those affected in the invasion of Ukraine but also noted the company could be “affected by serious changes in its operating environment,” including restrictions on transporting slab steel to the NLMK Pennsylvania steel mill in Farrell, which rolls product into flat coil steel for use in consumer products like automobiles and appliances.
9 – Construction to start on new downtown trail: Construction is scheduled to begin on Moe’s Walkway, a project in Sharon to honor former local entrepreneur Gary “Moe” Meszaros. The trail will be run upstream and downstream near rthe Quaker Steak and Lube restaurant, which Meszaros co-founded.
10 – City wants to buy, demolish Huntington Bank building: Cited as being in “rapid decay,” the city of Sharon is applying for a $1 million grant to buy the former Huntington Bank building downtown and replace it with a park.
11 – A roof over their books: State grant of more than $162,000 awarded to the Community Library of Shenango Valley for renovations.
11 – Rent aid program ends, leaving some in cold: Mercer County will stop taking applications for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program and may return more than $2 million to the state, which would have funded another round of assistance.
12 – Downtown “just needs a little love:” Greenville seeks to revitalize its Main Street corridor. With many vacant, abandoned, in disrepair, the Chamber of Commerce looks for ways to address the blight.
16 – Help wanted; City could ease job rule: With Sharon having trouble finding employees who meet a residency mandate in the city, causing City Manager Bob Fiscus to suggest that council ease residency as a requirement for employees.
16 – No criminal charges in garbage truck accident: No charges will be filed against the garbage truck driver who struck a Sharon woman, resulting in the partial loss of her legs.
17 – McDuffie to replace Craig as jail warden: Mercer County Jail chose its next warden from within by naming Deputy Warden Mac McDuffie as the new top administrator, effective June 2.
17 – Father charged for son’s OD death: The prosecution of Gregory D. Lindey, 35, of West Middlesex, accused of causing the death of his 20-month-old son from a fentanyl overdose, is moved to April in Mercer County Court of Common Pleas.
18 – Scaled-back shelter plans move ahead: Site preparation on a new building for the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter could be underway later in the year if the proposed plan is approved by city officials. The Hermitage Planning Commission unanimously approved the plan, which calls for building a larger space on Lynnwood Drive to replace the current shelter on Broadway Road.
21 – Greenville schools to receive $4.25 million in federal relief: A third round of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds will enable Greenville Area School District to hire instructional aides and pursue HVAC and other improvements to the high school, according to Superintendent Brian Tokar.
23 – Restoring Riverside’s glory: Restore Riverside Park group comprised of Greenville residents work to bring new life to Riverside Park.
23 – Blaze closes East State Street stores: Firefighters battle a blaze at Warren Glass and Paint in Hermitage that closed the business, as well as its neighbor, Rite Aid pharmacy. Rite Aid reopened a few weeks later, but Warren Glass and Paint closed for good.
24 – 911 now has texting capabilities: Mercer County Commissioners approved a contract to a new 911 system and residents can now text to 911.
25 – Grant to help pilots’ combat prep: Youngstown Air Reserve Station is upping its battle prowess with $8.7 million in federal funding.
26 – FedEx to open center in Hermitage: A new project to build a 250,000 square-foot distribution center for FedEx in Hermitage could benefit the entire Shenango Valley, according to city officials. The center will be at 2978 S. Hermitage Road, just north of the interstates 80 and 376 interchange.
26 – Artisans turn out to support Ukraine: Sharon-area creators use skills to help people affected by Russian attack.
29 – Sharon’s Perkins Mansion sold to city resident for $340,000; will become school: History buff Dr. Barry Marchetto submitted the winning bid of $340,000 to purchase Perkins Manor on West Hill, with plans to one day use it as a new Montessori school. Marchetto and his family live in another piece of valley history, a Victorian home near the Buhl Mansion.
30 – Victoria delivers to help train UPMC Horizon birthing staff: A grant of nearly $100,000 from Buhl Regional Health Foundation helps to deliver “Victoria,” to UPMC Horizon’s Birth Place center. “Victoria” is a high-tech training human simulator that uses computer-guided skills to train medical personnel in realistic birthing scenarios.
31 – A volunteer in the struggle of good vs. evil: Dede Radkowski of Sharon, a nurse who formerly worked with refugees in Poland, travels back to Poland to assist with the process of Ukrainian refugees crossing the border during Russia’s conflict with Ukraine.
