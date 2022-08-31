MERCER – Family members of a Sharon woman, who suffered a fatal overdose in April 2021, spoke at the sentencing hearing Tuesday of the man accused of giving her the drugs that caused her death.
“He left my niece to die with her daughter in the bedroom,” said Amanda Porterfield, the victim’s aunt. “He left three beautiful children without a mother.”
Leonardo Trenton Smith, 33, Youngstown, Ohio, pleaded no contest to a charge of drug delivery resulting in death stemming from the fatal overdose of 25-year-old Mariah Cherise Brown April 8, 2021, in a Sharon apartment. A rape charge was not prosecuted.
Judge D. Neil McEwen sentenced Smith to 7 to 30 years in a state prison, followed by 10 years probation, and $14,823 restitution in funeral costs. A condition of his probation is that he is not allowed to have contact with Brown’s family.
Porterfield said her family is exceptionally close and that her niece, Mariah, was not a drug addict. Brown was a recreational user – once in a while – Porterfield said.
“She was a mother before she was anything,” Porterfield said.
Brown leaves her three children: Kamiah, 6; Tandrea, 4; and Ky’mere, 2. Brown’s 4-year-old daughter found her mother after she overdosed, and told her uncle, who had knocked on the apartment door the next day, “Mommy is not moving,” according to the police report.
“It hurts to know someone could’ve saved her and didn’t,” said Kerry Swogger, Brown’s brother’s girlfriend and her children’s aunt.
Brown’s lifelong friend, Marissa Friday, said she could not believe she is testifying in court because Brown is dead.
“I continue to watch these kids grow and every one of them looks like their mom,” Friday said. “I wish these kids could know their mom when they get older.”
Porterfield said Smith was too much of a coward to call 911.
“This monster handed my family a life sentence,” Porterfield said. “I ask that he’s sentenced to the maximum allowed.”
McEwen said he was sentencing Smith to an aggravated sentence because he had shown no remorse until Tuesday at his sentencing.
“After you gave her drugs you left and she died,” McEwen said. “We’ll never know if she could’ve been saved. You did nothing.”
According to the police report, Smith told a witness that he thought he killed Brown and explained that he brought her drugs, and she did too much and started to pass out. Police said he also told the witness that Brown was overdosing, but he had sex with her even as she slipped in and out of consciousness, and then he left.
At his hearing, Smith apologized to Brown’s family.
“It was an accident,” Smith said. “I ain’t no monster.”
Autumn Johnson, defense attorney, apologized to Brown’s family on behalf of the public defender’s office and Smith.
“The evening Miss Brown passed away (Smith) knew her and considered her a friend. He said she was likable and cool to be around,” Johnson said. “He did not intend to give her a substance that would result in her death.”
When Smith could not understand why he was being blamed for the death, Johnson said she explained the reason to her client was reckless disregard by giving the victim the drugs.
Johnson asked the court to consider that Smith was cooperative.
“He showed up for every hearing and court date,” Johnson said. “He also has children and a family.”
McEwen said he also considered Smith’s prior record for sentencing. Smith has had 16 adult arrests and 12 prior convictions.
“I’m not required to ignore your lack of remorse or you refusing to acknowledge your role in Mariah’s death,” McEwen said.
Sharon police stated in a criminal complaint they were dispatched April 8 to 170 West Budd St., Apartment A101 for a report of an unconscious woman. When officers arrived, they found Brown dead on the living room floor.
Police said they learned that Smith was with the victim just before or at the time of her death.
Police said they found a text message exchange where the victim asked Smith if he had drugs and he said he did.
Police believed Smith provided the drugs and knew the victim was overdosing but failed to call 911 for help.
A toxicology report indicated that the victim’s death was caused by an overdose of fentanyl.
Porterfield said her family would like to thank the Sharon police – especially Detective Sgt. Adam Zazado – and the Mercer County district attorney’s office. Assistant district attorneys Amy Sherman and Andrew Acker prosecuted the case.
“They treated my niece’s case as if it was one of their own family members,” Porterfield said.
Follow Melissa Klaric on twitter @HeraldKlaric or email her at mklaric@sharonherald.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.