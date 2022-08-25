HERMITAGE — As the Moving Wall, a half-sized replica of the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington D.C. arrived in Hermitage, more than 100 motorcyclists — most of them veterans — were there to guide it to what will be its home for the next few days.
The escort started at the Park Inn by Radisson in West Middlesex, where the motorcyclists gathered Thursday morning to organize and chat with each other before hitting the road.
“It looks disorganized now, but it’s amazing what happens when it’s time to go,” said Army Lt. Col. Larry Scheetz (ret.), former director of the Mercer County Veterans Affairs.
The escort, as well as the overall effort to bring the Moving Wall to Hermitage, was organized by the Avenue of 444 Flags Foundation.
As of 8:30 a.m., Ted Haaz, president of the foundation and owner of Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, said there were about a hundred motorcyclists who’d arrived, but that more would join the group until it left the hotel at about 9 a.m.
Before hitting the road, Marine Gunnery Sgt. (ret.) Bradley Alan, director of Mercer County Veterans Affairs, called the group together to discuss the plan and called a chaplain from the audience to pray for the group’s safety.
Alan, a Marine Corps veteran, thanked those present for their participation and willingness to support their fellow veterans.
“I would rather have these 100 than anyone else,” Allan told the vets gathered around him.
Accompanying the escort was the West Middlesex Volunteer Fire Department and police officers from Hermitage, Shenango Township, Jefferson, Farrell, Sharon, and the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.
The Moving Wall was escorted to 2690 E. State St., Hermitage, next to John Flynn Funeral Home, where volunteers began constructing the Moving Wall. It will be on display through Aug. 29, when the Moving Wall will be disassembled.
Along with from the 58,000 names of Americans killed in Vietnam featured on the Moving Wall, the display includes photos and information on 44 Mercer County natives who lost their lives in Vietnam.
After escorting the Moving Wall, the motorcyclists gathered around the War on Terror Memorial at the Avenue of 444 Flags for a ceremony recognizing those lost in the War on Terror.
The ceremony included presentations by Vice President of Marketing Carmen Aiello of Visit Mercer County PA, and Haaz on the history behind the Avenue of 444 Flags.
The avenue was originally started by the cemetery’s previous owner and Army veteran, the late Tom Flynn, who raised 100 flags on the 100th day of the Iranian Hostage Crisis. Flynn continued raising flags until the hostages were eventually released after 444 days of captivity.
Haaz said the Avenue of 444 Flags was recently updated with about 500 American flags, all of which were made in the United States. There is also one Canadian flag, representing the single Canadian hostage.
The ceremony also recognized three Mercer County natives who gave their lives while serving during the War on Terror — Marine Albert Gettings, who was killed on Jan. 5, 2006; Marine Michael Marzano, who was killed on May 7, 2005; and National Guardsman Michael McLaughlin, who was killed on Jan. 5, 2006, all while serving in Iraq.
Haaz spoke on behalf of Gettings, while Marzano’s father Al Marzano, himself a Marine, spoke on the importance of remembering veterans.
“You die once when you’re killed, and you die again when your name is never mentioned again,” Al said.
McLaughlin’s widow, Tammy McLaughlin, spoke on behalf of her husband.
Now an employee at the Mercer County Veterans Affairs office, Tammy said there were times it was difficult not having Michael around, such as for significant family events.
However, events such as Thursday’s ceremony helped keep the memory of those fallen veterans alive, and Tammy said she was glad to see the many veterans willing to support each other.
Tammy added that many veterans who do return home often deal with issues ranging from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder to health issues to loss of purpose, and encouraged vets to reach out to the VA for support.
“A lot of the people we work with are veterans of the Vietnam era, we’re not getting as many of the younger vets,” Tammy said.
One of those younger — if only slightly so — veterans was Hermitage resident Rich Mondak. He served 20 years as a Navy corpsman. Because the Marine Corps doesn’t have combat medics, Navy corpsmen perform that duty for Marine units
Monday joined the military in March 1975, just a month before the war ended on April 30, 1975.
Mondak also served in Operation Desert Storm.
Growing up in a small town outside of Pittsburgh, he knew an older teen, Dennis J. Minkus, who died in the war in 1969.
“I went to his funeral,’’ Mondak said.”Everyone knew his family because they owned a small convenience store.’’
Mondak paused when asked what he learned from the Vietnam War.
“Sometimes even the best of intentions don’t work out,’’ he said. “Sometimes the best of intentions cost too much.’’
During the ceremony, Paul Chen, who accompanied the Moving Wall as its transport driver, led more than 30 volunteers in assembling the replica monument.
As volunteers drove stakes into the hard ground outside Flynn Funeral Home, and carried the metal panels, Chen drilled them into place with an efficiency appropriate for someone who performs the task on an almost weekly basis.
Chen’s trip Thursday was a short one — he traveled about 45 minutes from Ellwood City, Lawrence County, where the Moving Wall was displayed last weekend.
His next journey after packing up the wall Monday will be much longer. He and the wall are making a cross-country trip to Lake Liberty, Washington.
Chen is a native of Chicago. These days, though, he goes wherever the Moving Wall takes him.
“Right now, I live in Hermitage,” he said.
If any local veterans would like to contact the Mercer County Veterans Affairs office or learn about their services, they can call 724-662-7511.
