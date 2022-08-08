SHARON – Crews have begun work on a project to give young bicyclists a safe place to hone their skills.
The Sharon City Bicycle Playground in Riverview Gardens Park downtown will provide a traffic-free environment to help young people ages 5 to 15 ride on multiple surfaces, including asphalt, roads, grass and gravel.
Organizers envision the playground to be an area where parents can teach their children how to ride bicycles in a traffic-free environment, and as a venue for safety events including bicycle inspections and distribution of bicycle helmets.
Funding for the project came from private donations, with cooperation from the Mercer County Trails Association and Sharon Recreation Commission.
